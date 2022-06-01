Man Shot, Killed In West Baltimore Wednesday, Police Say
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man in West Baltimore on Wednesday, authorities said.
Officers were conducting a warrant initiative in the area of Baltimore’s Western neighborhood when they heard gunfire near the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue around 1:20 p.m., police said.
The officers investigated the sound and found the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to authorities.
Medics arrived at the shooting site and pronounced the man dead.
Homicide detectives are currently interviewing a possible person of interest, according to authorities.
Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People who wish to make anonymous tips can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
