Baltimore, MD

Man Shot, Killed In West Baltimore Wednesday, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 34-year-old man in West Baltimore on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers were conducting a warrant initiative in the area of Baltimore’s Western neighborhood when they heard gunfire near the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue around 1:20 p.m., police said.

The officers investigated the sound and found the man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Medics arrived at the shooting site and pronounced the man dead.

Homicide detectives are currently interviewing a possible person of interest, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People who wish to make anonymous tips can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

