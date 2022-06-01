ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.1.22

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year-end look at Roseburg High School...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO TRANSIENTS JAILED THURSDAY

Two transients were jailed following a trespass report on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 10:20 p.m. a deputy responded to the 400 block of Becker Road in Melrose, and contacted the pair in a vehicle. A records check revealed that the 38-year old woman had two warrants for her arrest. There was also a restraining order prohibiting the 53-year old man from contacting the woman. Both were arrested and taken to jail. The female was held on $50,000 bail while the man was detained on $5,000 bail.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/3 – Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire Victims, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Telephone Scam

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Manufactured Home Replacement Resources GRANT for Almeda Fire VIctims. The Rogue Valley was already in a housing crunch when the Almeda Fire hit....
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 6.2.22

Scott Cooper with the City of Roseburg Fire Department talks about the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot Drive happening on Friday. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 2 22.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION PLAN FOR SATURDAY

Students and staff at Roseburg High School are preparing for Saturday’s graduation events. The commencement ceremony will be held on Finlay Field at 11:00 a.m. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. to begin seating. Any blankets or items to save seats that are left prior to that time will be removed. Parking assistance will begin at approximately 7:45 a.m., with the gates opening at 8:30 a.m. With the exception of the reserved area for school board members and school staff, parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 3

OHA report, June 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,815 new, 769,081 total; Deaths: 5 new, 7,644 total; Hospitalized: 307, 8 more than Wednesday. CHW report, June 2, 2022 – New cases: 51; Active cases: 264; Hospitalizations:8; New deaths: 1, 154 total; Total cases: 11,186.
KDRV

Police search for missing and endangered man

ASHLAND, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen on South Valley View Road in Ashland. Harold Marcrum, 26, from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is described as a white male, 6’ tall weighing between 180-200 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shoes.
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LAMB SHOW AND BARBECUE IS SATURDAY

The 83rd annual Douglas County Lamb Show and Barbecue is Saturday. The event takes place at the fairgrounds. Activities begin at 8:00 a.m. and include lamb conformation classes, showmanship classes, a wool showcase and more. The lamb barbecue dinner runs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A large plate is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT WRECK

Two people were hospitalized following a Friday night wreck. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 p.m. a passenger car was traveling west on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. The vehicle came to a curve but continued straight. The car left the west lane’s shoulder and came to rest in the ditch along the roadway.
CAMAS VALLEY, OR
oregontoday.net

NB Main St. Manager Named, June 2

City of North Bend release – Stephanie Wilson has been hired as North Bend’s Main Street Manager. She will be responsible for working with downtown merchants, property owners, and other stakeholders to continue our downtown revitalization and renaissance while collaborating to enhance economic vitality through sustainable tourism and urban renewal. Downtown North Bend is an economic generator for the city and the community. As Main Street Manager, Stephanie will be responsible for collaboratively working with economic development, tourism, and urban renewal partners to further the City Council’s goal of supporting, sustaining, and seeking economic vitality for our local businesses. The Main Street program helps sharpen existing business owners’ competitiveness, helps foster entrepreneurial start-ups and expansions, and recruits compatible new businesses and new economic uses to build a commercial district, create jobs and respond to today’s consumers. Stephanie will work with the City Council to appoint a Main Street Board dedicated to serving the central downtown business district and supporting our local community. The Board of Directors will then be tasked with developing and executing a Main Street Work Plan, fundraising and grant opportunities, and downtown projects and events. Stephanie is a North Bend High School graduate and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. Stephanie has won the “Best of the South Coast Woman’s Boutique” award for the past ten years running. She was also a national winner in the first annual Microsoft Small Business video contest. In 2009, she opened Painted Zebra in the historic Odd Fellows Building in downtown North Bend during the great recession. North Bend’s participation in the Oregon Main Street Network gave it access to the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant program, which funds building improvement projects that spur economic development. North Bend is among 28 Oregon Main Street Network organizations to receive matching grants for building projects that encourage economic revitalization in central downtown business districts across the state. Last week, Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation, awarded funding to install a 24-foot neon blade sign at the Liberty Theatre, home of the Little Theatre on the Bay. Stephanie will operate the North Bend Visitor Information Center on weekdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. She can be reached at 541-756-4613 or swilson@northbendcity.org.
NORTH BEND, OR
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
FLORENCE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/2 – Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Search Warrant, Talent Attempted Murder Suspect Flees Scene in Victim’s Car and Crashes After Elude With CHP

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant 06/01/22. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: June 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. ARRESTED: 1-...

