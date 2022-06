Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since the pandemic began, runners took to the streets of downtown Syracuse for Paige's Butterfly Run. "It's kind of like coming home." Those are the words of the President of Paige's Butterfly Inc., Chris Arnold. His daughter, the namesake of the organization, was diagnosed with leukemia in 1993, and died less than a year later after complications with a bone marrow transplant.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO