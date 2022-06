PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a chase through Peoria streets Saturday. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, around 6:00 PM, officers heard shots fired near W. McClure. Witnesses say a blue vehicle was chasing and shooting at a black vehicle as they traveled at what the release refers to as ‘excessive speeds’ through the area. Officers found shell casings across several hundred yards, and multiple parked vehicles were hit by gunfire.

PEORIA, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO