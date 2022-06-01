ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Buy a Car Without a License?

By Tim Harding
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Find out how difficult it could be to buy, register, and insure a vehicle without a driver's license in any state. The post Can You Buy a Car Without a License? appeared first on...

Comments / 30

Anthony Weekly
3d ago

a friend of mine got one put in his name with just a id and drives it to work 6 days a week.hes been stoped a few times and got only 1 ticket for it.

Reply(1)
3
poor Bob
2d ago

My My, My, how things have changed over the years, I bought my first car at 18 with my draft card, a 1961 Buick Electra 225 convertible 😁😁😁

Reply
3
eagle1
3d ago

If you’re financing, the vehicle will not be allowed to leave the lot without insurance.

Reply(1)
6
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

