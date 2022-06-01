The year 2021 saw the first sellout of Great Rubber Ducky Race tickets for the Ronceverte River Festival in more than a decade.

More than 50 prizes were on offer and available tickets were gone by 11 a.m. of race day.

“It was very exciting to sell out” said River Festival Committee member Dreama West. “After missing a year due to COVID, we didn’t know what to expect”.

This year looks to be just as successful, with 60 prizes donated by businesses and individuals. Tickets may be purchased at more than 20 local shops, or in the online store at roncevertewv.org.

The 2022 Ronceverte River Festival will be June 10-12, and the Great Rubber Ducky Race takes place Saturday, June 11, at 4 p.m. A single ticket can win you one of many prizes awarded or the grand prize of $5,000.

The festival features attractions, vendors, live performances, and great fair food. Events, games, live music and contests fill the weekend, and the festival culminates with fireworks on Sunday night.

Tickets are available in Ronceverte at Ronceverte Service Station, Corner Market, Tri County Produce, Darrell’s Factory Tire Outlet, Ronceverte City Hall, FooFur’s, Martin & Jones, People’s Bank, Sportsman, River City Signs and Tee’s, and the Ronceverte Public Library.

In Fairlea at Stop-In Shell, IGA, Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy, City National Bank inside Kroger, The Loft, and Greenbrier Valley Outdoors;

In Lewisburg at Tattered and Worn, Stop In on Rt. 219 North;

In White Sulphur Springs at Cross Creek on Main and The Village Wine Shoppe;

In Monroe County and MOCO Shirts, The Barn Store, and the New Pickaway Store;

and at the Buckeye Country Mart in Pocahontas County.

Get your tickets now before it’s too late.

The post Duck race expected to sell out again appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .