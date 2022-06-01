ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Driver dies in crash trying to pass firetruck with lights, siren on, Arizona cops say

By Don Sweeney
 3 days ago

A 57-year-old man was killed after he tried to pass a Phoenix firetruck speeding to an emergency with its lights and siren going, Arizona police reported.

The man’s sedan collided with the firetruck as he passed it on the right at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Phoenix police said in a news release.

The car then slammed into a tree, police said. Firefighters stopped to provide medical aid and took the driver to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash, police said. An investigation into the incident continues.

