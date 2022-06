The Jasper County Sheriff Department says what began as a call for suspicious activity turned into the recovery of a stolen truck and the arrest of a man. According to a statement issued late Friday afternoon, deputies were sent to the Buna Shell Station on Highway 96 where the clerk reported that the occupants of a Chevrolet 3500 work truck were trying repeatedly to purchase items, but their credit card was being declined.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO