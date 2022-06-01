ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon Chang on China and Taiwan

Gordon Chang (author of The Coming Collapse of China) joined Brett Winterble to discuss the growing tensions between China and Taiwan.

Chang explains what he sees as the reasons for China’s actions as well as the supposed “real democracy,” that the Chinese and Russians said they are working towards together. He also shares his thoughts on how President Biden and the United States is dealing with the situation, why we should “decouple” ourselves from China and what should worry us about their new security arrangements in our backyard.

