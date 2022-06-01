‘Hoops 4 Hope’ this Saturday at Pascagoula Rec Center

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for a job, you’ve got two days to get your resume ready. On Monday, June 6, the 4th Annual Summer job fair is happening at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg. The doors will open at 10am and close around noon.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was charged with attempted murder after a man was struck by a car in Hattiesburg on Friday, June 3. Hattiesburg police said a man had been hit by a car in an empty parking lot around 4:15 p.m. on Dabbs Street. They said he was taken to a local […]
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a brief hiatus, baseball is back in the River City. The newly formed Moss Point Youth Developmental League gets started this weekend at the Gautier Street ballpark. It’ll be the first action that field has seen in seven years, according to league officials. A...
Gulfport Police are at the scene of a morning shooting where they say a man is dead and three people are being detained. Gulfport Sgt. Jason Ducre’ said the officers responded to a call of a shots fired about 10:41 a.m. in the 5000 block of Old Pass Road.
The victim was traveling by bike on the south side of the road when they are hit by an oncoming train. Emergency responders were called to the scene to provide aid to the injured party. The rider was transported to the University of South Alabama Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Friday is National Donut Day! And while you never really need a reason to enjoy a donut, there is a good reason this day sticks out. Morgan Shiyou with the Salvation Army joins us to share the history of National Donut Day. In Their Shoes: Donna Rogers shares her pasta...
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says anyone can fish without a sport fishing license in all public waters in Mississippi during “Free Fishing Weekend,” June 4 - 5. The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June of each year is designated as Free Fishing Weekend.
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 I-59 Job Fair on Thursday, June 16. The job fair will be held at the Sawmill Square Mall inside of the old JC Penny. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site interviews Bring plenty of […]
Looking for a good time this weekend? The Coast has got you covered. One event happening is Jefferson Davis’ 214th birthday celebration at Beauvoir this Saturday in Biloxi. The grounds will open at 9 a.m. with special guest speakers, a 21-gun salute, cupcakes, and more. Period dressed tour guides will also be at the party to show guests around the house every hour to give a glimpse of the location’s history.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It may be the perfect opportunity for that recent high school graduate interested in getting into the workforce as soon as possible. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi Power are teaming up to offer a free, 13-week Lineworker program. The application period just opened on June 1 and classes begin September 6.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is requiring face masks within its facilities. Hospital staff said the decision is due to community transmission rates of COVID-19. Masks will now be required at all times in the hospital. Click here to learn more about COVID-19.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A publicly owned health system with three hospitals and more than 30 clinics in south Mississippi intends to put itself up for sale or try to merge with another health system. Trustees of the Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they had voted to make the move. A sale or […]
The Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport has a lot in store for the summer. On Tuesday, June 7th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 104-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond will be visiting the museum to tell stories about his experience during Pearl Harbor. The museum will also kick...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are searching for the person responsible for a Friday morning shooting. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. near the 5000 block of Old Pass Road. WLOX News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more. Want...
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Moss Point police have announced the arrests of seven suspects in connection with two shootings in the city during mid-May. Three of the suspects have been taken into custody and charged with a drive-by shooting on May 16, when shots were fired into a house on Juniper Street.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured during an 18-wheeler crash that happened on Interstate 59 northbound on Thursday, June 2. Hattiesburg police said an 18-wheeler and a car collided. The 18-wheeler then rolled over into the median, near Exit 65. Police said someone in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital for […]
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville mother faces four felony charges of child abuse after her children all tested positive for meth. The Laurel Leader Call reported someone familiar with the family notified Child Protective Services (CPS) of the situation. Once hair-follicle tests came back positive for meth for her one, two, six, and seven-year-old […]
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The developer who proposed building a Residence Inn next to a historic Biloxi neighborhood is scrapping those plans in favor of apartments. Harrison County Lodging Development will go ahead with building Aqua Suites, a boutique hotel along Highway 90 west of White Avenue. But instead of building a multi-story, 180-room Residence Inn, the company will build apartments on the land closest to Father Ryan Avenue.
Gulfport Police were at the scene of a morning shooting where they say an 18-year-old is dead and three people are being detained. The victim has been identified 18-year-old Tyrese Yarbor. Gulfport Sgt. Jason Ducre’ said the officers responded to a call of a shots fired about 10:41 a.m. in...
Thirty Mississippi Power employees spent the morning cleaning up Back Bay in Biloxi and D’Iberville today. The clean up effort is part of the company’s ‘Renew our Rivers’ program. Volunteers removed about three-quarters of a ton of trash, including Styrofoam, tires, pieces of wood, and furniture.
