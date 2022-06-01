ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX Orders Pilot ‘English Teacher’ From Brian Jordan Alvarez & Paul Simms

By Rosy Cordero
 3 days ago
FX has greenlighted the comedy pilot English Teacher from executive producers Brian Jordan Alvarez ( Will & Grace , Jane the Virgin ) and Paul Simms ( What We Do in the Shadows , Atlanta ). Alvarez also will write and star in the pilot.

English Teacher is a comedy about gay high school English teacher Evan (Alvarez) and his fellow teachers in Austin as they try to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.

Alvarez is an actor, writer, and director who has appeared in Will & Grace, Get Shorty, Grace and Frankie, and Jane the Virgin. He also created the web series The Gay and Wonderous Life of Caleb Gallo .

Simms is gearing up to premiere Season 4 of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, where he serves as writer and executive producer. Other credits include — NewsRadio , which he created — Flight of the Conchords , Boardwalk Empire , Girls , Atlanta , and Divorce .

