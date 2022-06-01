ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Harlow and Drake Are Off to the Races in New "Churchill Downs" Video

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Harlow has dropped off the official video for his Drake collab “Churchill Downs,” off his recently released album Come Home the Kids Miss You. The video, which was filmed at the Kentucky Derby last month, sees Harlow in a warehouse filled with hundreds of baseball bats emblazoned with...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Jack Harlow Is Getting His Own KFC Meal

Momentum is rolling high for Jack Harlow as he’s fresh off of the release of his second studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You. And hot off the heels of dropping his newest Kentucky Derby-based music video alongside Drake for “Churchill Downs,” the Louisville rapper is adding another initiative to his repertoire: his own meal with KFC.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Megan the Stallion Stuns in Mugler Drip in Bodacious Visuals for "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion is coming for the title of “fashion killa” with the new release of her music video for her scathing hot single, “Plan B.”. The visuals for the diss-heavy track sees the powerhouse take center stage against an all-black background as she stuns in various signature Mugler looks. The styling perfectly fits the scene as she raps, “Mugler suit in my meeting / Wagyu steak when I’m eating / Making so much money, this n***a dumb if he’s cheating.” The rack was first introduced during Megan’s Coachella set. On the first weekend, the artist made it clear that this was personal to her, beginning her song with, “to whom the f***k it may concern.” The song quickly became an internet sensation with Twitter fans going into a frenzy over the now-iconic line, “dick don’t run me, I run dick.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Newest 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Teaser Clip Sees Sam Neil Reunite With Laura Dern

With the release of Jurassic World: Dominion around the corner, a new clip has surfaced teasing the reunion of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s iconic Dr. Ellie Sattler. The film is set to unite two generations of the Jurassic franchise which also sees Jeff Goldblum reprise his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning as the titular characters of the story.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Bad Bunny Ties the Knot in "Tití Me Preguntó" Music Video

Bad Bunny has dropped off an accompanying music video for his Un Verano Sin Ti cut, “Tití Me Preguntó.”. Helmed by his longtime collaborator Stillz, the visual begins with a young boy getting rejected by a girl he likes. Bad Bunny then appears, presumably as the older version of that young boy, enjoying a life that doesn’t see him chained to just one woman. At one point he gets kidnapped by unknown men who dress him up and drop him off at his wedding, where he meets Gabriela Berligeri — his girlfriend in real life — at the altar.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Following on from last week’s all-rounded range of limited-edition styling items, HBX Archives has returned with yet another array of coveted releases for Week 73. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources releases from years gone by to sell via its online webstore.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Polo G Returns With New Track and Video "Distraction"

Following the release of Hall of Fame 2.0 back in December, Polo G has returned with a new track, dubbed “Distraction,” alongside a Christian Breslauer-directed video. “1st Single Back inna min This just me warning up I’m bout to Really Take ova,” he wrote on Instagram under the visual.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

New Snapple Elements Line Inspires NFTs

To help beat the heat, Snapple is kicking off the summer by launching Snapple Elements, a new range of light and refreshing tea and juice beverages with unique flavor profiles – FIRE, RAIN and AIR. Coinciding with the launch, Snapple recently became one of the latest brands to enter the Web3.0 space. The Snapple ElemeNFT collection brought the Elements flavors to life with the artistic styles of Billboard music artist-to-watch Tierra Whack, modern-day street artist Bradley Theodore, and digital artist extraordinaire, Glassface.
DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Hennessy Crafts Special Masterpiece Carafe to Celebrate NBA's 75th Anniversary

Electricity is in the air in the world of basketball as Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals is set to commence in the exciting matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics. To further expand upon the energy around this highly-anticipated battle, Hennessy is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NBA by fashioning a special Masterpiece Carafe and gifting it to long-time hoops fanatic DJ Khaled.
BOSTON, MA
hypebeast.com

Lakeyah Drops New Track “Mind Yo Business” Featuring Latto

Quality Control (QC) signee and emerging rap artist Lakeyah has dropped a new track featuring Latto titled “Mind Yo Business.”. Gliding over the high-octane beat and horns, the Milwaukee-born artist spits about her expectations. “Bad bitch gon’ shop, no gimmicks / Brand new drop-top, not rented / And every time a bitch start, I finish / If it ain’t money in the text, don’t send it.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Bad Bunny and David Grutman to Open Their Own Japanese Steakhouse in Miami

It just seems like everything that Bad Bunny touches turns to gold. The Puerto Rican crooner has swiftly reached global icon status for his strong and consistent output of reggaeton music, and he’s earned himself quite the list of collaborative dealings such as footwear team-ups with adidas and Crocs as well as appearances in the WWE. And now Benito is venturing into the food world alongside big-time club mogul David Grutman to open up a new restaurant tilted Gekkō in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Quentin Tarantino Hosting 'The Video Archives Podcast' With 'Pulp Fiction' Co-Writer Roger Avery

Quentin Tarantino and his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avery are set to co-host a new Sirius Stitcher podcast entitled The Video Archives Podcast. According to reports, The Video Archives Podcast will hear the pair explore the significant moments of their 1983 employment at the celebrated video rental store, Video Archives, and the films that have served as influences in their careers. Tarantino’s collection of over 8,000 tapes and DVDs, which he acquired from Video Archives when it went out of business, will be utilized.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Logic Delivers New 'Vinyl Days' Single "Bleed It"

Logic has shared a new single from his upcoming Vinyl Days album, “Bleed It.”. Clocking in at approximately two-and-a-half minutes, the cut is co-produced by 6ix and Logic himself and is an emotional account of the rapper’s childhood. “Bleed It” hears Logic open up about his mother’s alcoholism and the circumstances he was born into, rapping, “Sometimes I feel like I’m losing my mind / I’ve seen a lot of shit in my lifetime / Playin’ the field, man, I need anothеr lifeline / Fifty-fifty, I was born to be a f*ck-up.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Pusha T Claims 'It's Almost Dry' Is the Best Rap Album of 2022

Earlier this week at his concert at the Novo in Los Angeles, Pusha T declared that his latest album It’s Almost Dry is the best rap album of 2022. The rapper is currently on tour for the album which recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Riding off the high of the album’s success, It’s Almost Dry is known to be King Push’s best work. Right before audiences hear Push perform his collaborative track with the artist formally known as Kanye West, Pusha T tells the crowd, “It’s Almost Dry, rap album of the motherf***ing year. They can’t f**k with me!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

'The Man From Toronto' Trailer Sees Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson Star in a Hitman Action Comedy

Netflix is releasing a hitman killer comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, titled The Man from Toronto. The film follows Hart’s character as he checks into the wrong AirBnb and is immediately mistaken to be a hitman known as “The Man from Toronto.” As he walks into a basement torture chamber, he quickly realizes that he must pretend to be the assassin from Toronto to save his own life. The real assassin, played by Harrelson finds himself training Hart to be just like him. As time goes on Hart develops a relationship with Harrelson’s character and has to grapple with either turning him into the feds or not.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Janette Beckman Presents "Rebels" at Fahey/Klein Gallery

Chronicling her iconic photographs over the past 40 years. For over 40 years, Janette Beckman has been at the pulse of pop culture, documenting everything from the London punk scene and the rise of American hip-hop to various iconic spreads for fashion brands around the world. Born in London and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Olga review – political gymnastics drama sets the bar high

Olga is a rising star Ukrainian gymnast (played by Anastasiia Budiashkina, herself a former member of the Ukrainian national team) whose shot for glory coincides with the 2014 Ukrainian revolution. When her mother’s job as a journalist critical of the incumbent president, Yanukovych, places them both in immediate danger – a superb, visceral scene shows a deliberate, targeted car crash from the point of view of the terrified teenager – Olga is exiled to Switzerland. Her late father’s Swiss nationality allows her to compete on the Swiss team, but Olga’s heart is in Ukraine, and is repeatedly broken by the scenes of brutality emerging from the Maidan protests.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Post Malone Delivers His Highly-Anticipated Album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'

Following weeks of build-up, Post Malone has now officially released his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache. A somber reflection on his life, the 14-track project explores the struggles with fame, drugs and alcohol experienced by the artist. Ultimately expressing a truthful look into the real trials and tribulations of the 26-year-old behind the artist that is Post Malone.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

New Balances Brings Green Suede to the 2002R in the "Good Vibes Pack"

New Balance has kept the 2002R in sneaker conversations all year with releases such as the “Protection Pack” and Joe Freshgoods designed “Conversations Amongst Us.” Now, the American sportswear brand looks back to its collaborative catalog to present the “Good Vibes Pack.” Drawing inspiration from the Kawasaki x New Balance 993 that originally released in 2012, the color scheme used here is sure to excite OG New Balance collectors.
APPAREL

