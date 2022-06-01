Fujifilm’s X-H2S Is the Newest Addition to Its Mirrorless Flagship Line

It’s been decades since the only choice when buying a new watch was between a case of stainless steel or a precious metal such as gold. Advanced materials trickling down from high tech or high performance fields such as aviation and motorsports have become a driving factor when it comes to selecting a new watch. Case materials offer not only practical benefits, but also come with their own distinct aesthetic properties too. Virtually ubiquitous in 2022, lightweight titanium is hypoallergenic and often more comfortable to wear on the wrist than stainless steel, while ceramic is scratch-resistant. “Advanced materials offer many benefits, especially in the context of the luxury industry,” says Dr. Lorenz Brunner, Department Manager for Research & Innovation at IWC. “Consumers are always looking for innovations. One key advantage of high-tech materials is lightness. Stainless steel and gold are relatively heavy. Titanium, ceramics and Ceratanium are lightweight materials that offer high wearing comfort. Equally important are the aesthetics. Ceramics, for example, has a smooth surface that is also pleasant to touch.”

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO