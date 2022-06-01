ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fujifilm’s X-H2S Is the Newest Addition to Its Mirrorless Flagship Line

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFujifilm has revealed its new flagship model camera, the X-H2S. The camera joins the X-series lineup of its APS-C mirrorless cameras. The X-H2S is the follow-up to 2018’s X-H1, which was released over four years ago. While both cameras have a...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Missoni's Apple Watch Straps Feature the House's Signature Patterns and Colors

Your Apple Watch can now be fashionably elevated with Missoni’s launch of their first range of Apple Watch compatible straps. The drop brings the realms of fashion and technology together by giving the classic tech accessory a stylish spin. Each band displays Missoni’s traditional emblems, such as the brand’s signature vibrant zigzag pattern and Missoni lettering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Reveals the Air Jordan 8 "Taxi"

After being released in collaborative form with Jordan Brand hoops signee Rui Hachimura, the Air Jordan 8 is aiming to increase its output this season. The brand’s women’s category is welcoming the silhouette to release in new “Taxi” colorway, and it has just been revealed by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Adsum Launches Its "High Summer" Capsule Collection

Following up on its Summer 2022 collection and Merrell collabration, New York-based label Adsum returns with a “High Summer” capsule. Outlining the selection, an M97 jacket combines with an array of summer-ready bottoms and accessories. Throughout the range of apparel, garment dye techniques are used to bring out...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Lakeyah Drops New Track “Mind Yo Business” Featuring Latto

Quality Control (QC) signee and emerging rap artist Lakeyah has dropped a new track featuring Latto titled “Mind Yo Business.”. Gliding over the high-octane beat and horns, the Milwaukee-born artist spits about her expectations. “Bad bitch gon’ shop, no gimmicks / Brand new drop-top, not rented / And every time a bitch start, I finish / If it ain’t money in the text, don’t send it.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujifilm#H2s#Tech#Lcd#The X H2s#Ai
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Introduces the Jordan Delta 3 Low

While Jordan Brand continues to rework its classic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3, it also looks to take risks and try new things as well. Debuting in 2020, the Jordan Delta is just one example of the brand experimenting. Focused on daily wear, the Delta line has emphasized comfort by leveraging newer technologies such as Nike React foam. Now, with the Delta 3 Low, Jordan Brand has honed in on this focus with a less bulky approach.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Meta Launches Several New Editing Tools for Instagram and Facebook Reels

Meta has added new editing tools and features to Facebook and Instagram Reels, making it easier for users to create, edit and schedule content on the platform. Among them, creators will now be able to edit and schedule Facebook Reels on desktop via Creator Studio, in addition to iOS and Android. Additionally, Meta is rolling out a new video clipping tool that will streamline the process of creating clips from published, long-form videos for the platform’s short-form content segment. For gamers, the social media giant has implemented new editing tools that let them generate Reels directly from their Live content, with the ability to clip up to 60 seconds from a live stream featuring dual views for both gameplay and creator cam.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

HYPEBEAST and POPSHOP LIVE Are Looking for the Next Host of Livestream Series

HYPEBEAST and the mobile live streaming shopping platform POPSHOP LIVE are looking for a personality to host a new shoppable live stream series. Chosen talent will have a natural knack for on-air reporting, the ability to crowdsource and develop organic and paid editorial on a wide array of HYPEBEAST verticals and stories and an active presence on social media (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook).
INSTAGRAM
hypebeast.com

IWC Introduces Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 in Bronze

IWC Schaffhausen expands its mainstay Pilot’s Watches collection with a new Chronograph 41 timepiece in bronze. The watch’s bronze construction extends to the case, pushers and crown. Complimenting the eye-catching hue is a deep blue dial with gold-plated hands and subtle white printing. For enhanced durability, the bronze alloy construction includes aluminum and iron for a composition that is 50% harder than standard bronze.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

What the Tech? How IWC Schaffhausen’s Ceratanium Turns Titanium Into Ceramic

It’s been decades since the only choice when buying a new watch was between a case of stainless steel or a precious metal such as gold. Advanced materials trickling down from high tech or high performance fields such as aviation and motorsports have become a driving factor when it comes to selecting a new watch. Case materials offer not only practical benefits, but also come with their own distinct aesthetic properties too. Virtually ubiquitous in 2022, lightweight titanium is hypoallergenic and often more comfortable to wear on the wrist than stainless steel, while ceramic is scratch-resistant. “Advanced materials offer many benefits, especially in the context of the luxury industry,” says Dr. Lorenz Brunner, Department Manager for Research & Innovation at IWC. “Consumers are always looking for innovations. One key advantage of high-tech materials is lightness. Stainless steel and gold are relatively heavy. Titanium, ceramics and Ceratanium are lightweight materials that offer high wearing comfort. Equally important are the aesthetics. Ceramics, for example, has a smooth surface that is also pleasant to touch.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds a Second Swoosh to the Dunk High in "Stadium Green"

Legacy and tradition play a key role in Nike’s ethos. Despite pushing innovation to its limits, the sportswear giant never forgets to honor the past. This time around,. has included an “85” on the tongue of this Dunk High colorway, referencing the model’s original release year of 1985 as it closes in on its 40th anniversary.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Universal Works Continues Hotel de Luxe Concept for SS22

U.K. label Universal Works has revealed the latest installment of its Hotel de Luxe concept, expanding the world of the fictional hotel. The new release focuses on relaxed summer pieces, taking inspiration from a diverse mix of places including skate park culture, Lake Como luxury, and the music of The Specials.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Capcom's 'Resident Evil 4' Remake Receives Release Date

Capcom has officially unveiled the trailer and release date of its highly-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake. Announced during the PlayStation State of Play livestream, fans can expect the game to hit the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam for PC on March 24, 2023. The PlayStation blog confirmed that its aim for the title is to deliver an updated version while retaining the essence of the beloved 2005 game. “This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard,” the blog post reads.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Partners With Binance for First "Crypto-Powered" World Tour

The Weeknd has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Binance to produce the first-ever global tour to integrate Web3 technology, dubbed the After Hours Til Dawn Tour. As the official sponsor of the tour, which kicks off in July, Binance has collaborated with creative incubator HXOUSE on an exclusive NFT collection and co-branded merchandise for The Weeknd’s shows. Additionally, virtual ticket stubs will provide attendees with access to commemorative NFTs that provide “unique experiences” to fans, according to a release.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

A New Trailer for Live-Action ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Trilogy Previews Final Battle Between Edward and Scar

A second trailer is out for the two live-action Fullmetal Alchemist sequel films, Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar (Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen – Fukushūsha Scar) and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation (Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen – Saigo no Rensei). The franchise launched with the eponymous Fullmetal Alchemist in 2017, based on Hiromu Arakawa’s hit manga.
MOVIES

