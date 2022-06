MIAMI - A woman who was shot in the face with a rubber bullet during a May 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration is suing the city of Fort Lauderdale and its police department. LaToya Ratlieff, 36, who was shot by a police officer, filed the civil rights lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday. Ratlieff suffered severe injuries that required 20 stitches and suffered damage to one of her eyes. She is seeking unspecified monetary damages in her lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale, police detective Eliezer Ramos, who fired the rubber bullet, and five other officers for the injuries she suffered on...

