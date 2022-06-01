ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian Troops Bomb Russian Armored Vehicles Trying to Flee

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
 3 days ago

Ukrainian soldiers bombed Russian armored vehicles trying to flee an artillery assault as reportedly seen in a video released by Ukraine military officials.

The attack was carried out by the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The images, which appear to have been shot from a drone, show multiple vehicles attempting to flee along roads surrounded by fields as Ukrainian ordnance rains down around them.

One vehicle is eventually hit and can be seen exploding into a large ball of flames, with black smoke rising into the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBSwv_0fxOnNW100

Another vehicle can be seen stopping, with troops appearing to run away from it. The vehicle drives off but comes to a stop short while later, with explosions occurring in its vicinity as the footage ends. It is unclear if that vehicle was hit.

The brigade said: "APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) Orcs: Catch me if you can..." The Ukrainian forces regularly refer to Russian forces as "orcs."

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 1 marks the 98th day of the campaign.

From February 24 to May 31, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 30,500 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,358 tanks, 3,302 armored fighting vehicles, 649 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 208 warplanes, 174 helicopters, 2,275 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 515 unmanned aerial vehicles, 48 units of special equipment, and 120 cruise missiles.

In recent news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian strikes on a nitric acid tank in the besieged eastern city of Sievierodonetsk "madness."

Residents of Sievierodonetsk have been warned to remain in bomb shelters and to prepare masks to protect against toxic fumes.

Analysts say up to 70 percent of the city is now controlled by Russian forces, with almost all critical infrastructure and housing destroyed.

President Joe Biden said that he will send Kyiv more advanced rocket systems that will help to strike enemy forces at long range.

These rocket systems have double the range of the rocket systems used by Russian forces and are much more accurate.

And European Union leaders have reached an agreement to ban 90 percent of oil imports from Russia, but they remain undecided on gas imports.

Despite setbacks in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops have made advances in Kherson in the south and around Kharkiv in the northeast.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 8

POLITICS
