Baltimore County, MD

Road closed in Baltimore County due to police barricade

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Officers are currently in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for a barricade situation.

Riverside Drive between Cedar Avenue are currently closed.

This story will continue to be updated.

JJ1707
3d ago

why do you even post this without complete information? why don't you gather your information and then post this s*** oh cuz you just have to be the first have to be the first because my job and my income my paycheck all depend on it. You're just part of the problem in this world

