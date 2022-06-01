ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX Orders Comedy Pilot 'English Teacher' From Brian Jordan Alvarez

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

FX has commissioned a comedy pilot from Brian Jordan Alvarez .

The pilot is called “English Teacher.” Alvarez will star as Evan, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, TX, and his fellow teachers trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day. Alvarez is writing the pilot and will also executive produce in addition to starring. Paul Simms is also attached to executive produce.

Alvarez has appeared in a number of hit shows over the years. Those include “Jane the Virgin,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Get Shorty,” and the revival of “Will & Grace.” He is also the creator and star of the YouTube sitcom “The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.”

He is repped by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

For Simms, this is his latest project with FX in recent years. He is currently an executive producer on the hit FX comedy “Atlanta” and is the executive producer and showrunner on “What We Do in the Shadows.” “Atlanta” is due to air its fourth and final season later this year, while “What We Do in the Shadows” is coming back for its fourth season in June. Simms’ other credits include shows like “The Larry Sanders Show,” “NewsRadio,” “Divorce,” and “Girls.”

He is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

FX has ordered a number of pilots in the past several months. Most recently, the basic cabler ordered an untitled comedy pilot from Lauren Ludwig.

