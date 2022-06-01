ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Cardinals topple Padres to complete series sweep

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDn4b_0fxOn1BI00

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and an RBI single to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting San Diego Padres 5-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Arenado finished with three hits, while Brendan Donovan added a pair of singles as the Cardinals won for the ninth time in 12 games.

The Padres’ offensive woes continued with just 19 runs in their last eight games (2.4 per game) and lost six of those contests.

Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (4-2) worked a season-high seven innings while allowing one run on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Nick Wittgren got the final out to earn his first save.

Juan Yepez drove in two runs for the Cardinals with a sacrifice fly and a double. Paul Goldschmidt added a single, two walks and two runs as he extended his on-base streak to 37 games and his hitting streak to 23 games.

Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (4-3) allowed five runs on seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.

San Diego’s Jurickson Profar led off the game with a double and scored on Manny Machado’s single to put the Padres up 1-0. Luke Voit walked to put two aboard with one out, but Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader ended the rally with a diving catch of Ha-Seong Kim’s shallow fly ball.

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning. Goldschmidt walked, raced to third on Arenado’s single before scoring on Yepez’s sacrifice fly.

In the sixth inning, the Cardinals pushed their lead to 3-1 on Goldschmidt’s single and Arenado’s home run, his 10th.

Hudson settled into a groove after escaping the first inning. He retired 18 consecutive batters until Jake Cronenworth hit a seventh-inning single. Austin Nola hit a two-out single to put runners on the corners, but Hudson struck out Trent Grisham to end the threat.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to 5-1 on the eighth on Arenado’s RBI single and Yepez’s run-scoring double.

Voit’s ninth-inning home run off reliever Kodi Whitley, his fourth, in the ninth cut the Padres’ deficit to 5-2. San Diego then loaded the bases against Whitley, but Robinson Cano flied out against Wittgren to end the game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Robinson Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started

Just a few weeks ago, Robinson Cano was released from the New York Mets, then promptly scooped up by the San Diego Padres, who were hoping his left-handed bat could provide a spark in their lineup. That was not the case. Cano’s Padres career is over just as it started. CBS Sports and Padres sideline reporter Annie Heilbrunn have the details.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Evaluating two Reds players as St. Louis Cardinals trade targets

Evaluating Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitchers Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo as St. Louis Cardinals trade targets. At this point, it’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals could use rotation upgrades despite Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz getting close to returning off the Injured List. We have evaluated Pittsburgh...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mets have disgusting complaint about Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are below MLB standards, Puma adds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager After Worst Start in Five Years

An MLB team made a big move to save their season. On Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced they have fired manager Joe Girardi. Currently, the team is 22-29 and off to their worst start since 2017. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham has been let go as well, and bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Homer
Person
Dakota Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

59K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy