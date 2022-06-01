ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Best Camping Fans of 2022

By Laura Lancaster
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 3 days ago

Written By Laura Lancaster

It’s time to add a new piece of gear to your arsenal of tools for beating the heat of August: the camping fan. But with so many options, from little handheld minis to dedicated tent ceiling fans, which one is right for your needs? To help you choose, I looked at some of the top models available and narrowed it down to five of the best camping fans available today:

Things to Consider Before Buying a Camping Fan

Purpose

One of the most important considerations when choosing a camping fan is where you intend to set it up. For some people, daytime use, when temperatures soar, is the most important factor, while others intend to turn theirs on primarily at dusk, when the mosquitoes come out to play and they want to add a little more coverage with their mosquito repellents. Others still plan to use their camping fan only at night, to keep temperatures down while they try to sleep. Consider the ways you intend to use your camping fan before making a purchase.

Size

Some of the camping fans on this list can provide enough cool air for groups of people, while others are only meant for individuals. Choose a camping fan with enough oomph to keep you cool in the conditions you expect to face.

Versatility

While most camping fans only have one intended purpose (or are only really able to function well for one intended purpose), others allow the users to set up their fan in a number of different configurations, including hanging it from the tent ceiling, setting it at the opposite side of a picnic table, sticking it to the window of a car, or even wrapping it around the pole of a camping canopy. Consider the different setups you are likely to opt for when choosing the camping fan that is right for you.

Power Source

One of the biggest differences between a camping fan and the box fan you already have at home is its power source. Rather than a typical plug that fits into a household electrical outlet, camping fans rely on one of two power sources: batteries or a camping power bank. While some camping fans use double A batteries, it is more common for camping fans to use D cell batteries, and some even come with their rechargeable batteries that can’t be swapped out. Given that fresh batteries can be hard to procure while camping, and that camping fan power usage can vary considerably, it is recommended that you bring three or four sets of spares with you to ensure your camping fan has enough juice to last your entire trip. If you plan to use a power bank for your camping fan on your next trip, consider sizing up to a larger camping power bank or bringing along a solar panel to recharge the bank on trips where you will be out for multiple days.

Safety

There are a number of ways that camping fans can inadvertently cause injury, so considering potential pain points in advance can help prevent any negative outcomes. If you are camping somewhere with variable weather, for instance, consider whether your camping fan will need to be covered at nighttime or when not in use. For anyone that is planning to hook up their camping fan overhead, look to see how secure the connection point is (those velcro tabs may not cut it), and whether they will need to be reinforced with something sturdier. Finally, if you are camping with small children (and their small fingers), it’s always worth checking to ensure that fans are both out of reach and have safety mechanisms to prevent injury.

Warranty

Compared to more established categories like the best family tents or the best sleeping bags, camping fans are a relative newcomer to the market. As such, there is a wide range of quality and durability currently on the market. I recommend choosing a camping fan from a reputable company with a good customer service department and, most importantly, a warranty.

Best Overall: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Hybrid Portable Fan with 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger

Key Features

  • Size: 11.5 inches x 11 inches
  • Weight: 2.5 pounds
  • Power source: external battery
  • Fan speeds: two
  • Warranty: three years

Why It Made the Cut

The powerful airflow of the portable RYOBI ONE+ makes it the best choice for anyone looking for serious relief in the dog days of summer.

Pros

  • Powerful air flow
  • Durable construction
  • Dual settings work well for tent and outdoor use

Cons

  • Expensive compared to other picks on this list
  • Cannot be hooked up to a standard camping power bank

Product Description

For anyone looking for relief from the heavy, humid air of a broiling summer day, this is the fan for the job. Its lower setting works well to create a gentle breeze with only minimal white noise in the tent during the night, while its higher setting can cool off a group (and shoo away any pesky skeeters) during the daytime. The RYOBI ONE+ not only rotates a full 90 degrees, but it also includes a hook on the underside, so that you can secure it overhead (given its weight, I don’t recommend doing this directly over where you plan to sleep).

The biggest drawback to the RYOBI ONE+ is that it can be difficult to recharge the fan outdoors if your camping power bank doesn’t have a standard electrical outlet. For that reason, I recommend purchasing additional compatible batteries to ensure that you can stay cool for the duration of your trip.

Best for the Car: Luno Car Camping Fan

Backcountry

Key Features

  • Size: 4 inches x 2.25 inches x 5 inches
  • Weight: 10 ounces
  • Power source: plug-in requires USB-A port
  • Fan speeds: three
  • Warranty: one year

Why It Made the Cut

This fan is a low-profile option for staying cool in your car, whether you’re on the road or sleeping in the back at night.

Pros

  • Suction cup back attaches to windows
  • Swivels in all directions

Cons

  • Lack of a clip or other mounting options limits usability

Product Description

The Luno Car Camping fan is designed to use in your vehicle, but it has more functionality than meets the eye. It attaches to surfaces using suction (sorry, this one doesn’t have a clip for the inside of your tent), so while its best use is for car campers sleeping inside of their vehicles, it does happily attach to a variety of other surfaces, including plastic storage bins or to the outside of your car. The small size of the Luna makes this a great choice for a single person.

Another nice detail of this car camping fan is that the on/off switch is not connected to the fan casing itself, but farther down on the power cord. That makes it easy to turn it up or down in the middle of the night without having to get up from your sleeping pad.

Best for Tents: Coleman CPX 6 Lighted Tent Fan with Stand

Key Features

  • Size: 10 inches x 5.5 inches
  • Weight: 3 pounds, 4 ounces
  • Power source: 4 D batteries
  • Fan speeds: two
  • Warranty: one year

Why It Made the Cut

The Coleman CPX 6 combines both a light and a fan into one unit that attaches to the top of a standard car camping tent.

Pros

  • Two-setting light provides plenty of light
  • Soft blade material to prevent injury

Cons

  • Batteries not included
  • Lack of a guard cover means that hair could be caught inside the fan

Product Description

The most common reason to purchase a camping fan is to keep cool at night when you’re trying to sleep. To accomplish this, the Coleman CPX 6 camping fan attaches to the ceiling of your tent, where it can blow down air on everyone inside. It also includes a light with two settings, one to provide enough light for reading and family activities, and another to serve as a night light for those traveling with small children. Another reason this is one of the best camping fans is that it also has a fold-out stand, so you can set it up on the floor of your tent or near your camping chairs outside.

This fan doesn’t have plastic bars to keep out fingers because the soft foam blades won’t cause injury on their own. This means that individuals with long hair—especially voluminous long hair—should take heed that their strands don’t become entangled when they stand up in the middle of the night.

Most Versatile: FRIZCOL Portable Stroller Fan

Key Features

  • Size: 8 inches x 6.9 inches x 3.4 inches
  • Weight: 1 pound
  • Power source: 12000mAh rechargeable battery
  • Fan speeds: three
  • Warranty: 700 days

Why It Made the Cut

Innumerable configurations make the FRIZCOL portable fan easy to set up wherever you want to cool off.

Pros

  • Quiet
  • Set it up as a stationary fan, attach it to a table, or hang it from your tent’s ceiling
  • Can be used to charge other devices

Cons

  • Less durable than other picks on this list

Product Description

If you aren’t sure how or where you’ll want to use your camping fan, then this portable option from FRIZCOL offers plenty of options. Rather than having a solid base to stand on or a hook to hang with, it has three legs that fully bend. These allow you to wrap them around the leg of a canopy tent, attach to the side of a picnic table, perch on top of a rock, or even, thanks to its low weight, hook it to the tent’s ceiling.

This fan is noted for being on the quiet side, so it may not be the best choice for someone looking for white noise while they fall asleep. For that, I recommend the best overall and best for tents picks.

Best Budget: ARCTIC Breeze Mobile

Key Features

  • Size: 3.8 inches x 7.3 inches x 3.9 inches
  • Weight: 9.3 ounces
  • Power source: external battery pack (not included)
  • Fan speeds: one
  • Warranty: no

Why It Made the Cut

The ARCTIC Breeze Mobile is a low-cost, low-profile camping fan that you can use while hanging out around the picnic table or on the go.

Pros

  • Inexpensive
  • Simple to operate
  • Quiet

Cons

  • Must be attached to an external power source to use
  • No option to turn up or lower speed

Product Description

Sometimes it’s not the whole family that’s overheating at the campground: it’s just you. If that sounds familiar, then consider the ARCTIC Breeze Mobile. At less than eight inches long and just over nine ounces, it’s easy to hold in one hand, and the cord connecting the fan to its power source bends, so you don’t need to crank your wrist to get the perfect upward angle.

Something different about this camping fan from the others on this list is that it requires an external battery source to operate, using a USB plug. In fact it doesn’t even have an on/off switch—just plug in and go. For most campers, this will simply mean plugging the fan into your personal-sized portable camping battery to operate, but if you don’t already have one as part of your camping arsenal, it’s something to consider before purchasing.

FAQs

Q: Do you need a camping fan to go camping?

For many people, camping fans are a luxury. You might purchase one to entice a loved one into the outdoors, or to make the hottest parts of the day somewhat more comfortable. In certain parts of the United States, however, where temperatures can soar into triple digits with humidity levels to match, they can take on greater importance—especially if you are also contending with mosquitoes. In these climates, camping fans can go from being a nice-to-have to a must-have.

Q: Will a fan cool a tent?

Whether or not a camping fan will cool a tent depends on a number of factors. The first is the power of the camping fan itself—a more powerful unit will do more to keep you cool than a less powerful one. Placing something cold in front of the fan can also help lower the temperature (i.e., turning it into a swamp cooler). Next is the setup of the tent. If you have the rainfly on and all the doors closed, the heat of the day will be trapped inside your tent even as the nighttime temperatures cool. You also won’t get the benefit of air circulating naturally outside. Opening and securing the tent doors, along with vents your tent has, can help lower the temperature. Finally, whether or not a fan can cool a tent does in part depend on just how hot it is outside. Even the most powerful fan will only reduce your experience of the heat by 10 degrees or so. Check the nighttime lows before heading out on your trip to determine if you’ll be comfortable.

Q: How do you run a fan while camping?

There are two main ways to run a fan while camping: batteries (including rechargeable batteries) or an external power source. The advantages of the former are that you can move your fan without needing to drag the power source along with it. The downside is that you’ll need to remember to bring extra batteries or, if using a built-in rechargeable battery, deal with a power source that tends to fade over time. External power sources are becoming increasingly common for car camping and overlanding but if you don’t already have one as part of your camping arsenal, you’ll need to acquire one first.

Methodology

To find the best camping fans available today, I looked at a number of important factors, including:

  • Performance: I evaluated this based on whether there were different settings to control the speed, as well as reported experiences with how much breeze the fan produced.
  • Versatility: I considered in what scenarios the camping fan could be realistically used, including in the tent, in the car, around the picnic table, while hiking, and more. I also looked at how difficult it would be to recharge away from the electrical grid.
  • Durability: The durability of a product depends on its materials, although the existence of a warranty (and a customer service phone number) can provide reassurance that the product is well made.
  • Price: Finally, I considered if the price for the product appropriately matched what the user could expect from it.

Final Thoughts

Camping fans might seem like a luxury for people living in more temperate parts of the country, but anyone living in the South or other hot, humid climes knows that they can be a necessity—the reason it’s possible to go camping in the first place. If you’re looking to expand your region’s camping season, or convince a first-time camper to give sleeping in the outdoors a try, then purchasing one is a no-brainer. Fortunately, there are a number of brands on the market today—in addition to the best camping fans on this list, there are units available from o2cool, Odoland, Geek Aire, opolar, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Two Backpackers Got Dressed for a Turkey Hunt

Between the two of us, we’ve asked a lot out of our outdoor clothing over the years: to wick sweat on countless 14er ascents, withstand the abrasion of backpack straps over thousands of miles, and smell fresh enough to keep us from getting kicked out of McDonald’s when it’s been two weeks since laundry day. But we haven’t asked our clothing to make us look like that tree we’re leaning against. Or to help us move silently through the woods. Or to keep us warm when we’re staying perfectly still. For hours. To be honest, we’re not really used to (or particularly good at) sitting still, so this last part is a work in progress.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

The Best Range Bags of 2022

You’ve seen the person who’s an unorganized mess at the range. The one who has magazines strewn about on a bench and loose ammo in their pockets. Or perhaps you’re the person who makes multiple trips back to the truck to track down extra ear protection, a water bottle, or extra staples. Then, when you think it’s time to send lead downrange, you realize your targets are sitting at home on the kitchen table in a sporting goods sack. You, my disorganized friend, need a range bag to be more efficient with your time and shooting.
SHOPPING
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Shovels of 2022

Camping shovels range from small trowels for digging bathroom holes to larger snow shovels for mountaineering. When I evaluate a trowel, I want to make sure it can hold up to a variety of terrain, including hard-packed desert and rooty Alaskan tundra. When I evaluate snow shovels, I think about durability for other reasons. A broken snow shovel at 20,000 feet can be life-threatening, as I fear the day I will need my snow shovel to dig out my partner from an avalanche. I also use snow shovels to create tent platforms, dig bathroom holes, dig for clean snow to boil for water, and create walls for protection against the elements. I also keep shovels in my truck as an everyday carry because you never know when you will need to dig out a car or dig an emergency bathroom hole. I dug holes of all sizes in a wide variety of ground to find the best camping shovels. Here are my picks:
CARS
Outdoor Life

The Best Gifts for Dads of 2022

Gifts for dads can be tricky, but if your dad loves the outdoors then your shopping just got easier. I pulled the best gifts for dads from our in-depth reviews to bring you a comprehensive list with something for any outdoorsy pop. Best Hunting Rifle: Winchester Model 70 Super Grade.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Camping#Vehicles
Outdoor Life

The Best Speckled Trout Lures of 2022

Speckled trout fishermen are a special breed. They’re willing to make a thousand casts with a variety of speckled trout lures in the hope of fooling one of the most finicky saltwater fish. Speckled trout sharpies know their favorite fish requires a silent approach, accurate cast, careful retrieve, and light touch. And of course, they need the right bait. I love chasing gators and after many seasons dialing them in, I learned what makes the best speckled trout lures. Here are my picks:
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Photographer Captures Images of Large Male Grizzly Killing Another Bear in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park visitors in Wyoming witnessed a ferocious attack, in which a large, male grizzly mortally injured a sub-adult bear. Tourists were drawn to the roadside area to observe the young grizzly male that had been frequenting the region for about three weeks, says Paul Allen, a long-time visitor to the park, and noted photographer who has a home nearby in Idaho.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

5 Classic Shotguns You Must Buy at Your Local Gun Shop

Local gun shops are some of the best places to find classic shotguns. Reason is, so many shooters are constantly buying new and trading in old pumps, break-actions, and semi-autos to cut into the high price tag of modern smoothbores. So, you never know what may be sitting in the used shotgun rack on any given day. I found a like-new Benelli M1 Super 90, a gun I had been looking to purchase for years, in a Texas shop a few teal seasons ago. There are plenty more old shotguns I have on bucket list, but only five I would buy no matter the cost. They include the Remington 870 Wingmaster .410, Browning Model 12, Ruger Red Label, Winchester 37 Red Letter, and the original Benelli H&K Super Black Eagle. Here is a closer look at these classic guns and why you need to add them to your collection.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Hiking
Outdoor Life

Georgia Angler Sets Lake Record with a Giant Shellcracker

Robin Van Dette was out fishing with her husband Mark late last month when she landed a whopper of a sunfish on her first cast. Although she was a little disappointed at first—Van Dette was hoping for a big catfish—her husband had the opposite reaction and convinced her to keep it. They weighed the redear sunfish, also known as a shellcracker, and the fish has now been confirmed as a new lake record for the species, Georgia Outdoor News reports.
Outdoor Life

Boy Scout Wakes up With His Leg in a Bear’s Jaws During Recent Campout at New York State Park

A young Boy Scout had a close encounter with a bear recently at New York’s Harriman State Park, about 30 miles away from New York City. Twelve-year-old Henry Ayers was on a camping trip, sleeping out under the stars with the rest of his scout troop, when he was suddenly startled awake. Opening his eyes sometime after midnight, the boy realized that one of his legs was caught in a bear’s jaws.
Outdoor Life

Tourist Gets Way too Close to Moose For Selfie—and Is Lucky He Wasn’t Stomped

Northern Colorado’s popular Rocky Mountain National Park is open and throngs of visitors are touring the region enjoying the warming days of spring and the incredible wildlife that live in the park. Unfortunately, some of these tourists have no knowledge or understanding of wildlife. And many are unaware of park rules for observing the wild and potentially dangerous animals that live there. The era of cellphones and social media has seemed to make this problem only worse.
COLORADO STATE
Outdoor Life

Idaho Fishing Guide Catches and Releases New State-Record Smallmouth Bass

When Orofino-based fishing guide Travis Wendt got a day off from his busy schedule last Tuesday, he decided to load up his dogs and go fishing. He trailered his boat up to Dworshak Reservoir, hoping to unwind and “[catch] up on the busyness of life,” as he said in a recent Facebook post. He certainly wasn’t on a mission to set a new state catch-and-release record for smallmouth bass, but that’s precisely what happened that afternoon.
IDAHO STATE
Outdoor Life

Watch: Grizzly Stalks and Kills Moose Calf in Glacier National Park

A stunning video that was uploaded to YouTube and Instagram last weekend shows a grizzly bear stalking a moose family and killing a newborn calf in Montana’s Glacier National Park. A separate video that was recorded the following day shows the bear returning, but this time, the moose is able to defend her remaining calf and runs the grizzly off. The three-day ordeal for the moose began on May 27, at the Many Glacier Hotel, where a group of hotel employees watched the scene of events unfold from the safety of a viewing deck.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Sight in Your Rifle in Five Shots

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re aware that these days rifle ammo ranges from rare to non-existent. This can make offseason practice difficult and expensive, and even sighting in a rifle can become an anxiety inducing event as every squeeze of the trigger is a hit to the wallet. You need to be sure of where you rifle is hitting going into next hunting season, but you don’t want to burn up two hundred bucks in ammo to do it. Luckily, you don’t have to.
MILITARY
Outdoor Life

How in the Hell Do You Miss a Turkey?

No one will blame you when a whitetail buck jumps the string and ducks your arrow. Miscalculating windage adjustment on a long shot at an antelope means that you’re only human just like the rest of us. And clipping a branch on a shot at a bull elk as he slips through the timber is just bad luck. But missing a turkey within 40 yards while you’re armed with a souped-up turkey gun that’s loaded with the hottest TSS loads? Impossible. Right?
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

How to Catch Bass on Frog Baits

Watching a massive bass blow up on a topwater frog bait is one of the most thrilling moments in all of fishing. In a single instant, you get to witness the power, aggression, and speed of our most prominent and willing freshwater predator. The ferocious strike always seems like a miracle, and yet it’s totally inevitable on the best bass water around the country.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

The Best Inshore Spinning Reels of 2022

After spending most of my life fishing salty backwaters, I’ve finally found a few inshore spinning reels that stand up to the challenge of salt, sand, and the biggest fish. Spinning reels are simple to use, and they’re optimal for fishing light lures, making long casts, and even finessing a bait. And while this design makes them an excellent option for saltwater, it also exposes the spool, arm, and shaft to the elements, which can speed up the corrosion process. Twenty years ago, I wouldn’t expect a spinning reel to last more than a couple seasons. But over the past few years, the best inshore spinning reels have sturdy construction and advanced materials for years of reliable fishing.
FISHING
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
789
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy