SentinelOne: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Wednesday reported a loss of $89.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $78.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $96 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $86.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $403 million to $407 million.

