UiPath: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ UiPath Inc. (PATH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $122.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The enterprise automation software developer posted revenue of $245.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, UiPath said it expects revenue in the range of $229 million to $231 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.09 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATH