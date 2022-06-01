ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Superconductor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AYER, Mass. (AP) _ American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $28.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $19.2 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $108.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $23 million to $26 million for the fiscal first quarter.

American Superconductor shares have dropped 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.28, a decline of 65% in the last 12 months.

