ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp jury mistake causes agonizing courtroom delay before verdict

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, the jury in Johnny Depp ’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard initially made a mistake that caused an agonizing courtroom delay before the verdict.

It began as a false start for the verdict as Judge Penney Azcarate instructed the jurors to fill in a line on their verdict forms that indicates how much in damages either of the sides should receive.

Following the jury entering the courtroom, Judge Azcarate had attorneys from both sides step up to the bench to discuss the absence of damages on the verdict forms.

The jurors were then sent out of the courtroom to put in an amount of at least $1, as the judge instructed them to do.

As a result, commentators swiftly took this incident as a potentially positive sign for Depp’s team.

After 12 hours, Judge Azcarate read the jury’s final decision - they found that the Aquaman actress defamed Depp on three counts in relation to her 2018 Washington Post op-ed and that the actress was defamed by Depp’s lawyer.

The jurors awarded The Pirates of the Caribbean actor $15m in compensatory and punitive damages, while Heard received $2m in compensatory damages.

The highly publicized case between the former spouses went on for six weeks with layers of testimony, evidence, and rebuttals from both sides.

Some instances included Heard’s former assistant testifying that she faced verbal abuse from Heard while working for her and Heard admitting to “hitting” and not “punching Depp in an audio recording .

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Heard also d enied that she defecated on Depp’s side of the bed and blamed it on Depp’s Yorkie and much more.

Depp sued Heard for $50m in 2018 following the op-ed in which she claimed that she survived domestic abuse. Despite Depp not being named directly in the story, it made people believe that Depp had abused her because they were married from 2015 to 2016.

As a result, a representative for the actor denied all the allegations of abuse to The Daily Mail , claiming Heard was the abuser. Heard denied this and countersued Depp for $100m.

In closing arguments on Friday (27 May), Depp’s lawyers asked the jurors to “give him his life back” after it was “ruined” by Heard’s allegations of abuse.

They said that her claims were an act of cruelty against genuine survivors and said that she gave the performance of her lifetime on the stand.

And in Heard’s lawyers closing, they said that ruling in favour of Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his abusive ways and his “campaign of global humiliation.” They further added that he engaged in “victim-blaming at its most disgusting.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

This is why the mysterious liquid in Johnny Depp's courtroom water bottle was yellow

The mysterious yellow liquid inside Johnny Depp's water bottle intrigued viewers of the blockbuster trial, with some wondering why the substance in his water bottle has that tinge.According to reports, it happens to be a vitamin and energy supplement, a source says.On Thursday 19 May, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor brought his Fiji water bottle into his ongoing trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.It was later settled in his favor by a jury who awarded him $15m in damages.Depp typically drinks a clear liquid in his bottles during his appearances at the Fairfax, Virginia, so the surprising yellow liquid...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Gary Lineker criticised for joke about Depp v Heard trial verdict

Former footballer and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has been criticised after he posted a joke immediately after the verdict was announced in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. The 61-year-old ex-England striker wrote: "Depp wins and gets Heard immunity."On Wednesday, a jury found that Heard had defamed her ex-husband in an article that she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. As a result Depp will receive $10 million in compensatory damages and and a further $5m in punitive damages. Heard was however awarded $2 million in damages after she won three counter-claims against Depp....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Indy100

Johnny Depp wins $15m in libel trial: The moments that sealed Amber Heard's fate

After 12 hours of deliberation, the jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial reached a verdict- and Depp came out on top.On Wednesday, Judge Penney Azcarate read the jury's final decision in which they found Heard defamed Depp on three counts pertaining to her 2018 Washington Post op-ed and Heard was defamed by Depp's lawyer.Jurors award $15 million to Depp in punitive and compensatory damages while awarding Heard $2 million in compensatory damages. The highly publicized case between Depp, 58, and Heard, 36 had gone on for six weeks with testimony, evidence, and rebuttals from both sides.Sign up...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

Psychiatrist who testified for Amber Heard says Depp fan backlash gave him 'emotional concussion'

Dr. David Spiegel, the psychiatrist who testified for Amber Heard in the Johnny Depp v. Heard trial, has shared his thoughts on the verdict and his time on the stand, calling the backlash an "emotional concussion". Dr. Spiegel was hired by Heard's legal team to testify to Depp's behavior which Dr. Spiegel said he found "consistent with someone that both has substance use disorder as well as behaviors of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate partner violence." However, during cross-examination, Depp's team pointed out that Dr. Spiegel had never met with or personally evaluated Depp which violated the American...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#The Verdict#Washington Post
Indy100

Johnny Depp spotted in Newcastle pub during Amber Heard defamation verdict

Just moments before the verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial was read, Depp was spotted at a pub underneath Newcastle's Tyne Bridge.While Heard, 36, sat between her team of lawyers awaiting the decision in Fairfax, Virginia on Wednesday. Depp, 58, was absent from the courtroom.Judge Penney Azcarate previously said that neither party had to attend the verdict reading in person. A spokesperson for Depp told CNN the actor would be elsewhere due to prior commitments. Over the weekend, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted in Sheffield attending a Jeff Beck concert, where Depp got...
FAIRFAX, VA
Indy100

Why Amber Heard will only have to pay $350,000 of Johnny Depp's $5m punitive damages

The jury in the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached a verdict, on the third day of deliberation.And while Depp came out on top - with $10m in compensatory damages, and $5m in punitive damages - it turns out he might not actually see much of that $15m.Virginia law places a cap of just $350,000 on punitive damages courts may award to punish wrongdoers. If a jury in Virginia awards anything above the cap on punitive damages, judges have to reduce the award to the maximum allowed by law.Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

This is what will happen if Amber Heard can't pay $10m defamation judgement

A jury has determined that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp after 12 hours of deliberation and awarded Depp $10 million in damages, but what happens if Heard cannot complete that payment?Although both actors are likely well-off financially due to their roles in big movies, many wondered what Heard's net worth is and if she is able to pay the $10 million the jury awarded Depp, 58. Heard, 36, has had roles in movies and TV shows like Aquaman, The Stand, Pineapple Express, and more, but after her divorce and legal fees, it's unclear how financially fit she may be to...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp fans tell him to go to Binley Mega Chippy after defamation trial victory

Johnny Depp's appearance in the UK before and after he won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has prompted people to get him involved in the latest meme sweeping the UK.Heard was deemed to have defamed her ex-husband in an article that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. As a result Depp will now receive $15 million in damages, while Heard herself will get $2 million after winning three counter-claims.When the verdict was announced in the Virginia courthouse where the entire trial has take place, Depp was actually on the other side of the Atlantic at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Florence Pugh under fire for liking posts supporting Johnny Depp

Florence Pugh faced criticism after liking posts supporting Johnny Depp’s win in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. The much publicized and memed trial between the former spouses came to a close on Wednesday (1 June) with the verdict in favour of The Pirates of the Caribbean star. He was awarded $15m in damages while Heard was awarded $2m in damages, meaning he comes out firmly on top.With Virginia’s local maximum punitive damage laws in toe, Depp was awarded a grand total of $10.4m.Following the win, the actor took to his Instagram to release a statement, thanking the jury for...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp fans celebrate with 'mega pints of wine' after actor wins defamation trial

On Wednesday, a jury found that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp in an article that she had written for the Washington Post in 2018. The jury ruled in favour of Depp, concluding that statements that she had made about their marriage were 'false' and that she had acted with 'actual malice.'Depp will now receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. After the verdict was announced Heard said it was 'disappointing' and that it 'sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly...
DRINKS
Indy100

Amber Heard currently has more films in production than Johnny Depp

Despite losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is at least winning in the movie production stakes as she currently has more movies in the works than he does.Depp won the defamation trial against her ex-husband earlier this week and will subsequently receive $10 million in damages as a consequence. Meanwhile, Heard will also receive $2 in damages after she won three counter claims. There is speculation over whether Heard will be able to pay the damages to Depp but she does have other things that she can look forward to in the meantime. Heard is...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Amber Heard's defamatory column just had this Editor's Note added to it

The Washington Post column that put Amber Heard on the hook for more than $8m has now been amended by the newspaper in the wake of her courtroom defeat.She did not name Johnny Depp in the piece - which detailed allegations of sexual violence - but a court this week ruled that people could identify the alleged perpetrator as him, and found that the claims were unsubstantiated.The editor’s note was added on Thursday and read: “In 2019, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation arising out of this 2018 op-ed. On June 1, 2022, following a trial in Fairfax County,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Amber Heard's team threw shade at Johnny Depp in moments before defeat

The jury has reached a conclusion on the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial - but one party was missing from the courtroom on Wednesday. While Heard, 36, sat next to her legal team, Depp, 58, was missing from the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia. Representatives for Depp told CNN that Depp would not be present for the verdict due to "previously scheduled work commitments" but he "will be watching from the United Kingdom."Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIn response to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's missing presence, a spokesperson for Heard threw shade at Depp...
FAIRFAX, VA
Indy100

Bruce Campbell responds to 'petition' to get him to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman

Cult actor, Bruce Campbell, who you may have last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has responded to a 'petition' calling for him to replace Amber Heard in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.63-year-old Campbell, best known for his work with director Sam Raimi and specifically the original Evil Dead trilogy, wrote 'send me a script' in response to a post calling for him to take on the role of Mera in the next underwater superhero movie.The post reads 'petition to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Bruce Campbell reaches 3 million.' This is most...
MOVIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp makes joke about his severed finger to young fan

While signing autographs for fans in Newcastle, Johnny Depp made a joke about his partially severed finger to a child. Jay, a Twitter user, posted a video of the encounter and wrote, "I can’t believe I’ve just met Johnny Depp he was so genuinely lovely and signed for me, what a legend!" In the video, Depp, 58, can be seen leaning down to speak to a young fan where he pointed at their hand and compared it to his own. "You have five, I have four and seven-eighths," Depp said jokingly. "Mad."Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Johnny Depp gives pregnant woman parental advice after visiting her pub

A pregnant bar manager was left starstruck after Johnny Depp wandered into the pub she was working in - and even got parental advice from the actor.Bar manager Lauren Whittington couldn't believe it when actor Johnny Depp showed up in the middle of her shift at the Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle.The local pub was buzzing when drinkers saw the actor was hanging out with musicians Sam Fender, who hails from Newcastle, and Jeff Beck.After taking photos with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Lauren was all ears as Depp dished out parenting advice when he realised she was pregnant.Sign...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy