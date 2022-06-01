ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztecs renew men's basketball series with BYU, adding juice to schedule

By Mark Zeigler
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego State basketball coach Brian Dutcher talks about having all the pieces for a special team next season. He also talks about the challenge of fitting them together in a cohesive fashion.

He won’t have much time.

If we are learning anything about the 2022-23 schedule, it’s that the Aztecs won’t ease into it. On Wednesday the school announced the renewal of its home-and-home series against BYU, with this year's game to be played Nov. 11 at Viejas Arena, two days after the official start of the Division I season.

We also know 10 days later, they’ll be in the Maui Invitational with one of the most loaded fields in its storied history. Div. II host Chaminade is no longer in the event in even years, meaning all eight entrants are Div. I programs — six of which played in the 2022 NCAA Tournament: Arizona, Arkansas, Creighton, Ohio State, Texas Tech and SDSU. The other two are no slouches, either: Louisville and Cincinnati.

The Maui bracket typically is released in July, although SDSU vs. Arizona is a good bet if ESPN wants a matchup attractive to West Coast viewers in the late time slot.

“You could go 1-2 or even 0-3,” Dutcher said, “and still be a really, really good team.”

There are also reports the Aztecs will begin a home-and-home series this fall with the Pac-12’s Stanford, tentatively slated to start in November at Maples Pavilion.

SDSU has not announced the series because it does not have a signed contract. Several times in the last decade, it has had preliminary agreements with Stanford only for them to fall through.

That could mean five marquee games in the season’s opening 15 days.

“That’s the mystery, how will all these wonderful pieces fit together,” Dutcher said. “We won’t know that until we get here in the summer and they start playing together, and we get into practice in the fall. But on paper, we should be very good and we want to challenge ourselves.”

Despite rumblings about a 20-game conference schedule, the Mountain West is sticking to 18 for at least another season. That leaves the Aztecs 11, 12 or 13 nonconference games between Nov. 9 and late December. BYU, Stanford, three in Maui and possibly one more marquee opponent on a neutral floor in December would account for six games and give them plenty of nonconference juice for at-large NCAA Tournament consideration.

The remaining dates likely would include a non-Div. I opponent, the continuation of the series against UC San Diego (which is at Viejas Arena again in 2022 before hosting the Aztecs at RIMAC Arena the following season) and three or four “buy” games at home. SDSU is not expected to play University of San Diego.

The Mountain West figures to be solid again, although maybe not quite as strong as 2021-22, when it sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament and another to the NIT (and Fresno State won the rebranded CIT tournament called The Basketball Classic). Boise State and Colorado State could take dips, but Wyoming and New Mexico look improved.

SDSU and BYU have played 75 times in men’s basketball, most of them in the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s when they were both members of the Mountain West and its Western Athletic Conference precursor. The Aztecs have won four of the last six meetings, although the Cougars claimed the last two — 72-62 at fan-less Viejas Arena in 2020 and 66-60 last year at Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. SDSU is 7-9 against BYU at Viejas Arena.

This will be the sixth and seventh times they have played since BYU left the Mountain West in 2011. One was at the 2014 Maui Invitational, and the past four part of home-and-home series.

Roddy stays in draft

Colorado State forward David Roddy, the Mountain West player of the year, announced that he will not withdraw from the NBA Draft before the 8:59 p.m. PDT deadline. Roddy is considered a late first- or early second-round pick in the June 23 draft, although he did not play well at the combine last month in Chicago, fueling speculation that he might return.

That means the Rams will lose four of their six top players. Starters Kendle Moore (Missouri State) and Dischon Thomas (Montana) transferred, and sixth man Chandler Jacobs ran out of eligibility. The only returning starters are all-conference selection Isaiah Stevens and fellow guard John Tonje.

Roddy becomes the fourth Mountain West player with the option to return to go pro, joining Fresno State's Orlando Robinson, Utah State's Justin Bean, UNLV's Donovan Williams and Boise State's Mladen Armus. SDSU's Nathan Mensah, Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado, Boise State's Marcus Shaver Jr., New Mexico's Jaelen House and San Jose State's Omari Moore all withdrew their names in the last few weeks.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

