Will Terry from Equality Utah and Brent White from Milk+ talked about pride and the new bar and club that’s focused on the LGBTQ+ community. Milk+ is a bar and club that welcomes all types of milk, whether you’re hot milk, spilled milk, le leche or coconut milk, everyone is accepted, and the space is provided for everyone’s self-expression, White said. Milk+ opened six months ago and is excited to celebrate its first pride. White said that Milk+ will be holding a pride kick-off event with a disco euphoria theme this Thursday that will last from June 2 through June 5.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 4 DAYS AGO