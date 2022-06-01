ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Beloved 7-Year-Old Ansonia Girl Remembered For Her Fighting Spirit

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42I28R_0fxOkNh400
Jeilany Vega Rivera Photo Credit: Treasured Memories Community Funding

A Connecticut girl who died at the age of 7 is being remembered for her kindness and her fighting spirit when faced with serious illness.

New Haven County resident Jeilany Vega Rivera, of Ansonia, died on Saturday, May 28, according to her obituary.

Jeilany was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive brain tumor, in March of 2021, according to a fundraiser set up to support her family.

The fundraiser has received $3,585 of its $10,000 goal as of Wednesday, June 1.

"Sweet little Jeilany has put up a tremendous fight, but on Saturday, May 28th, Jeilany's body entered eternal rest and peace, with her loving family by her side," the fundraiser reads. "This funding will be used towards funeral and cemetery services, with remaining funds to be given to Jeilany's family."

Jeilany was described as being a "vibrant, caring girl" who had a love of unicorns, according to the fundraiser.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Jersey City Videographer Michael Cruz Dies, 32

Support is on the rise for a heartbroken family following the unexpected death of a beloved videographer from Jersey City. Michael J. Cruz died on Thursday, May 26 at the age of 32. Michael graduated from Seton Hall University, where he served as a National Stroll Captain and was a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Meriden Man Accused Of Trafficking Cocaine

A 28-year-old man is facing life in prison for his role in trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico into Connecticut and distributing it throughout the region, federal officials announced. In New Haven County, a grand jury indicted Meriden resident Bimael Acevedo-Roman on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to...
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Teens Throw Firecrackers Into Jersey City Classroom: Report

Three Jersey City teenagers have been charged after tossing lit firecrackers into an open elementary school window, The Jersey Journal reported. No one was hurt in the June 1 incident at School 8 on Franklin Street in the Heights because students were in the lunchroom and the classroom was empty, schools Interim Superintendent Norma Fernandez told the outlet.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
Ansonia, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Ansonia, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
State
Connecticut State
Ansonia, CT
Health
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven County, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Yorktown Home, Injuring Victim

A 34-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Northern Westchester home and injuring the person who lived there. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, to a report of a domestic incident that had occurred on Friday, May 27, at a Yorktown residence, according to the Yorktown Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Brain Tumor
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Charged For Making Threat To Uniondale School

Another Long Island teen has been charged with making a threat against a school. The lates arrest was made on Friday, June 3 in Uniondale. According to Nassau County Police detectives, the 15-year-old boy expressed his desire anonymously through social media to conduct an imminent violent act towards students and faculty members at the Turtle Hook Middle School in Uniondale at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.
UNIONDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Voice

Teen Trio Nabbed For Burglary At Hicksville Deli

Three teens have been charged in connection with a burglary at a popular Long Island deli. Nassau County Police Second Precinct officers responded to Deli NY in Hicksville, located at 18 Newbridge Road, just before 4 p.m. Friday, June 3. Upon arrival, officers were informed that three male subjects were...
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food. Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Man Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Dix Hills Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a Long Island man seriously injured.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 4 in Dix Hills.A 27-year-old East Northport man was driving a 2019 Mazda CX-5 northbound on East Deer Park Road, just north of Deforest Road North, when he lost cont…
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy