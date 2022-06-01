ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Nicholas Stefanelli’s New Wine Bar Brings Downtown a Soaring Piece of Greece

By Tierney Plumb
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli doubles down on Midtown Center this week with the addition of a sleek Greek wine bar called Kaimaki. The casual, next-door counterpart to his prix-fixe showpiece Philotimo opens Thursday, June 2 (1100 15th Street NW) with a menu devoted to Greek wines, street foods, and experimental cocktails....

dc.eater.com

Eater

A Four ‘Layer’ Bar and Restaurant Designed With Instagram in Mind Opens Downtown

An admittedly social media and bachelorette-friendly, four level bar and restaurant has opened in Sobro — or at least, three of its four “layers” have opened. Layer Cake Social Club’s ground floor bar, rooftop, and the Cherry Lounge, an invitation-only cocktail lounge, are now open at 127 3rd Avenue South, with the dining room to follow on Monday, June 6.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Mastro’s Ocean Club Debuts Huge Seafood and Steak Restaurant in Downtown LA

Mastro’s Ocean Club, the more seafood-oriented version of the popular Beverly Hills steakhouse, has opened a 350-seat branch with an outdoor dining area that overlooks Crypto.com Arena at L.A. Live. Given its prime location, the ritzy seafood and steakhouse will likely be a popular pre- and post-event dining destination, as well as a buzzy convention/expense account spot. Like other Mastro’s locations, it’ll have live music in the Piano Lounge to go with raw bar selections, prime-grade steaks, lobster mashed potatoes, and the restaurant’s lauded warm butter cake. Executive chef Marcus Andrade oversees the kitchen while Robert Sprindler will serve as the general manager. Hours run 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

NYC’s Oprah-Approved Cafe Maman Announces Two New D.C. Outposts

NYC’s beloved French bakery maman will open three locations in the D.C. area, starting with a locale on Bethesda Row on Monday, June 6 (7140 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, Md.). Maman Bethesda will be trailed by outposts in Georgetown and at Union Market, with exact addresses revealed closer to opening. Co-founders and cookbook authors Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte import popular salads, sandwiches, and their Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies down to D.C. A crogel — a bagel comprised of croissant dough — is a first for the brand, topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and pickle onions. Styled after the South of France, each Maman features florals, vintage windows, and antique furniture. Maman Bethesda will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Maryland’s baked goods scene just grew with the arrival of Junction Bakery in Chevy Chase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Oakland Is Getting a Glamorous Rooftop Lounge Inspired by Members-Only Club the Battery

There’s a posh rooftop lounge in the works for the East Bay. Oakland-based developer oWow hopes to channel the energy of some of San Francisco and New York’s trendiest hangouts — think, the rooftop bars at SoMa’s now-closed Virgin Hotel and Public hotel in New York City, and San Francisco’s members-only club the Battery — with their retail-residential project slated for 1510 Webster Street in downtown Oakland. The company filed for initial building permits back in mid-2021 but now shares more details about the vision for the retail square-footage within the mixed-used wooden building, which will be the second tallest wooden building in the country when completed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Hotly Anticipated Cabaret L’Enfer, From Chef Massimo Piedimonte, Is Now Open

“If someone would ask me, as a Montrealer, to associate myself to just one street, it would have to be St-Denis. That’s always been my street,” says Massimo Piedimonte, the chef and owner of Cabaret L’Enfer, the new Italian-French restaurant and fermented food destination, that opened today (June 2) on the Plateau thoroughfare.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Why This 118-Year-Old Fragrance Brand Only Opens Stores in the World’s Best Hotels

Click here to read the full article. The who’s who of Hamburg flocked to the Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten in May for the prestigious property’s quasquicentennial celebration. More than a thousand guests reveled from the basement kitchen to the penthouse suite, commemorating a hospitality legacy 125 years strong. And just inside the lobby, flanking the red carpet, was another German legacy label (well, a German-French-American one, at that): the haute parfumerie Krigler, with its tenth and newest boutique, opened inside Vier Jahreszeiten in time for the celebration. Krigler is itself 118 years old, and this opening was actually a return to...
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line’s Giant New Ship Will Have 22 Decks and 33 Restaurants, Lounges, and Bars

MSC Cruises’ giant new cruise ship that will debut later this year, MSC World Europa, will be 22 decks tall and have 33 restaurants, lounges, and bars. MSC World Europa will be 150 feet wide, feature 2,626 cabins, and have more than 430,000 square feet of public space. The cruise ship will sail her maiden cruise on December 20, 2022 and be the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet.
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line Temporarily Closes Two Specialty Dining Venues

With staffing challenges posing major problems for cruise lines to maintain the level of service expected onboard, Carnival Cruise Line has announced the temporary, limited closure of two popular specialty dining venues through June 30, 2022. This fleet-wide closure impacts all ships except the new flagship, Mardi Gras, and while...
LIFESTYLE
Eater

The Couple Behind Baker & Banker Is Back to Usher This Marina Restaurant Into a New Era

It’s been almost six years since wife-and-husband duo Lori Baker and Jeffrey Banker announced the closure of their eponymous Lower Pac Heights brasserie Baker & Banker, where they earned a reputation for offering sophisticated cooking and creative desserts. Now they’re back — to help co-owner and chef Aaron Toensing give Marina restaurant Maybeck’s a suave new look and menu debuting Thursday, June 30. Toensing first opened the restaurant with a previous business partner in 2015, but took the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine both the space and food, ultimately recruiting his longtime friends Baker and Banker to transform the neighborhood spot into more of a culinary destination. “The whole idea is that it’s more thoughtful,” Baker says. “I feel that it’s harder and harder to find thoughtfulness at an affordable price.”
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A Bustling Virginia-Highland Street Corner Loses a Popular Weekend Biscuit and Breakfast Spot

The Atlanta location of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit closed Tuesday, May 31, after nearly seven years on Virginia Avenue in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. Owner Carrie Morey, who first founded the biscuit business in 2005 in Charleston, South Carolina, tells the Atlanta Business Chronicle the lease was set to expire in July and with rising rents in the city and operating costs up by 30 percent, she decided to shut down the Atlanta restaurant.
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Slanted Door Is Popping-Up This June in the East Bay

Here’s some good news for fans of Charles Phan’s iconic Vietnamese restaurant, which has been sitting dark at the Ferry Building for the last two years: the chef is taking Slanted Door across the bridge to Berkeley, for a month-long pop-up on the UC Berkeley campus. Specifically, he’s taking over the former Rice & Bones space at Wurster Hall to bring Slanted Door to fans impatient for the restaurant’s San Francisco reopening (and unwilling or able to pop over to the San Ramon outpost).
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Eric Adams Advises ‘Let Your Haters Be Your Waiters’ in His Latest Restaurant Worker Snub

Mayor Eric Adams has once again snubbed restaurant workers. During his speech this week to the Queens College 2022 graduating class, Adams advised: “Let your haters be your waiters when you sit down at the table of success.” Apparently, Gawker reports, this is a phrase Adams has been using since at least 2015. In one interview Adams gave in 2021 to the New York Times, the quote was expanded to state: “turn your haters into your waiters” and “give them a 15 percent tip.”
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Lebanese Restaurant Run by a Mother-Son Duo Debuts in Cobble Hill — and More Openings

More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including Lebanese spot Nabila’s, the Chinese-influenced Ye’s Apothecary bar, and Roberta’s Montauk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

LA Landmark Irv’s Burgers Returns After Four-Year Hiatus

Sonia Hong is all smiles as she leans through a bright red window frame. She poses with a burger, shows off a few flattering articles hanging on a wall, and gives enthusiastic thumbs up looks to cameras, passersby, and business partners. It’s busy days for Hong and her reborn restaurant Irv’s Burgers in West Hollywood, and Hong is a mix of excited, eager, and a touch overwhelmed — easy to understand, considering the attention that Irv’s is getting. Around her, workers are putting finishing touches on what has become one of LA’s best comeback stories: After nearly four years away, one of Southern California’s most iconic burger stand is ready to serve again.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Eater

How This Former Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurant Is Taking It Back to Basics

It’s been almost a month since chef Ajay Walia began making headlines not for the richly flavored South Indian food that helped his Peninsula restaurant Rasa earn Michelin recognition and a nod as the Bay Area’s best Indian restaurant from former San Francisco Chronicle food critic Michael Bauer — but for his willingness to turn away from all the accolades by pulling the plug on the restaurant entirely.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

8 Tongue-Tingling Hunan Restaurants in NYC

Fiery servings of mapo tofu, beef tendon swimming in chile oil, and peanut-y kung pao chicken can be found in nearly every neighborhood these days as Sichuan has gradually become NYC’s most popular Chinese cuisine. But for diners craving a wallop of heat, it should not be forgotten that Hunan cuisine is even hotter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

D.C. Finally Gets a P.F. Chang’s After Nearly 30 Years

While pan-Asian chain P.F. Chang’s is nothing new for the suburbs, D.C. proper has never ever had one until now. Around since 1993, the ubiquitous global brand opens P.F. Chang’s To Go Dupont Circle on Friday, June 3. Daily hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. (1120 20th Street NW).
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Catch’s New Steakhouse Is the Glitziest Spot in West Hollywood

For those who like their steaks with a side of celebrity, Catch Steak arrives in West Hollywood this Monday, June 6. Located in the palatial 10,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Fig & Olive on Melrose Place, the contemporary steakhouse comes from Catch Hospitality Group, which also operates seafood hotspot Catch LA located a half mile away. Catch Steak will initially open for dinner service and introduce weekend brunch in the coming months.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

