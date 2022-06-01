ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Headed back to minors

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

San Francisco optioned Ramos to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants'...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

49ers Star Takes Pay Cut Amid Retirement Speculation

San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mach has yet to decide whether he'll return for a 14th NFL season. A contract restructuring could foreshadow his choice. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the 49ers have created extra cap space by dropping Mack's 2022 base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million. He also agreed to decrease his 2023 salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Dealing with leg contusion

Gonzalez exited Friday's game against the Marlins with a lower-leg contusion and X-rays were negative, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He was hit on the leg just below his right knee by a pitch in his first at-bat of the game and had to exit. It sounds like he dodged a serious injury and is likely day-to-day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers QB Trey Lance not doing as poorly as reported?

Reports throughout the offseason have suggested that Trey Lance is not developing as the San Francisco 49ers would have hoped. Those reports may be exaggerated. The Niners are going through offseason team activities this week. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans talked up Lance on Wednesday, saying the quarterback is doing a “great job.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heliot Ramos
Person
Amy Gutierrez
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: DFA'd Saturday

Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Ford came into Saturday having only started one of the past six games and he was ultimately designated for assignment after the Mariners acquired Ryan Borucki from the Blue Jays via trade. He will now either report to Triple-A Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright. Ford owns a .188 average with a double, five RBI and a run scored over 32 at-bats in 16 games with the Mariners and Giants this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss

Altuve went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Royals. Altuve walked and stole second in the seventh inning, but he was left on base. He's now gone 1-for-14 with five walks, an RBI, a steal and a run scored in four games since he was deemed good-to-go after a potential head injury Monday. The second baseman has a .265/.345/.510 slash line with 10 home runs, three steals, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in 38 contests overall, so it's likely he works out of his current slump in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Phillies#Triple A
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Optioned to Triple-A

Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro has struggled defensively since being recalled May 12, committing five errors over 19 games. He has also struggled from the plate, batting .197 with only four extra-base hits over 71 at-bats. His demotion clears a spot on the major-league roster for Travis Swaggerty, who was called up from Indianapolis on Saturday and will make his MLB debut Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Busts slump Saturday

Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Astros. Perez was just 1-for-23 in six games since he returned from the injured list due to a sprained left thumb. He busted a five-game hitless stretch and a nine-game homer drought in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI double to pad the Royals' lead during their four-run eighth. The catcher was back behind the dish Saturday after serving as the designated hitter Friday. Overall, he has a .190/.228/.374 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles across 171 plate appearances. With MJ Melendez on the big-league roster, Perez may be able to rest his ailing thumb as the DH or with the occasional start at first base until he's feeling closer to 100 percent.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy