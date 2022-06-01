ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Sam Long: Recalled by San Francisco

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Long was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Long was sent to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Dealing with leg contusion

Gonzalez exited Friday's game against the Marlins with a lower-leg contusion and X-rays were negative, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He was hit on the leg just below his right knee by a pitch in his first at-bat of the game and had to exit. It sounds like he dodged a serious injury and is likely day-to-day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Long
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: DFA'd Saturday

Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Ford came into Saturday having only started one of the past six games and he was ultimately designated for assignment after the Mariners acquired Ryan Borucki from the Blue Jays via trade. He will now either report to Triple-A Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright. Ford owns a .188 average with a double, five RBI and a run scored over 32 at-bats in 16 games with the Mariners and Giants this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss

Altuve went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Royals. Altuve walked and stole second in the seventh inning, but he was left on base. He's now gone 1-for-14 with five walks, an RBI, a steal and a run scored in four games since he was deemed good-to-go after a potential head injury Monday. The second baseman has a .265/.345/.510 slash line with 10 home runs, three steals, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in 38 contests overall, so it's likely he works out of his current slump in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Optioned to Triple-A

Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro has struggled defensively since being recalled May 12, committing five errors over 19 games. He has also struggled from the plate, batting .197 with only four extra-base hits over 71 at-bats. His demotion clears a spot on the major-league roster for Travis Swaggerty, who was called up from Indianapolis on Saturday and will make his MLB debut Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Baseball#Sports#Triple A Sacramento#Era
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Busts slump Saturday

Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Astros. Perez was just 1-for-23 in six games since he returned from the injured list due to a sprained left thumb. He busted a five-game hitless stretch and a nine-game homer drought in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI double to pad the Royals' lead during their four-run eighth. The catcher was back behind the dish Saturday after serving as the designated hitter Friday. Overall, he has a .190/.228/.374 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles across 171 plate appearances. With MJ Melendez on the big-league roster, Perez may be able to rest his ailing thumb as the DH or with the occasional start at first base until he's feeling closer to 100 percent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Remains out of lineup

Walls isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Walls has gone 2-for-15 with a homer, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts over his last five games, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Yandy Diaz will shift to first base while Harold Ramirez serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy