LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Franciscan Health Lafayette wants to remind people of a very important resource for some of the most precious in our community. It's wanting to remind people of its Safe Haven Baby Box locations. It comes after multiple parents have turned their children over recently in different parts of the state. There are baby boxes at the east location in Lafayette, Rensselaer and Crawfordsville.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO