Giants' Curt Casali: Poaching playing time from Bart

Casali will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle...

CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies fire Joe Girardi: Six potential candidates Philadelphia might consider for managerial vacancy

The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi on Friday, severing a relationship that began with the 2020 season. In the two-plus years since, Girardi had accumulated a 132-141 record, including a disappointing 22-29 mark in 2022. The Phillies, who had entered the spring with aspirations of making the playoffs for the first time in a decade, now find themselves 5 1/2 games out in the race for the National League's third wild card spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
CBS Sports

Eagles' Shane Steichen takes over full-time play-calling duties under Nick Sirianni for 2022

The Eagles will have a new play-caller to go along with their new toys in 2022. Well, sort of. A year after serving as coach Nick Sirianni's right-hand man, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will take over full-time play-calling duties starting this season, he told reporters Thursday. Sirianni suggested late in 2021 that he and Steichen had shared the responsibility for much of their first season in Philadelphia, but Steichen clarified this week that he became the primary play-caller about midway through last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: DFA'd Saturday

Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Ford came into Saturday having only started one of the past six games and he was ultimately designated for assignment after the Mariners acquired Ryan Borucki from the Blue Jays via trade. He will now either report to Triple-A Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright. Ford owns a .188 average with a double, five RBI and a run scored over 32 at-bats in 16 games with the Mariners and Giants this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Busts slump Saturday

Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Astros. Perez was just 1-for-23 in six games since he returned from the injured list due to a sprained left thumb. He busted a five-game hitless stretch and a nine-game homer drought in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI double to pad the Royals' lead during their four-run eighth. The catcher was back behind the dish Saturday after serving as the designated hitter Friday. Overall, he has a .190/.228/.374 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles across 171 plate appearances. With MJ Melendez on the big-league roster, Perez may be able to rest his ailing thumb as the DH or with the occasional start at first base until he's feeling closer to 100 percent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Optioned to Triple-A

Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro has struggled defensively since being recalled May 12, committing five errors over 19 games. He has also struggled from the plate, batting .197 with only four extra-base hits over 71 at-bats. His demotion clears a spot on the major-league roster for Travis Swaggerty, who was called up from Indianapolis on Saturday and will make his MLB debut Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes yard in win

Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over Pittsburgh. Walker cranked his team-leading 14th homer, his eighth in the last 17 games, in the second inning to even the score at 1-1. The first baseman's .190 BABIP has led to a .211 batting average, but Walker leads the team in slugging (.489), with 22 of his 38 hits going for extra bases. He also leads the Diamondbacks with 26 RBI.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss

Altuve went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Royals. Altuve walked and stole second in the seventh inning, but he was left on base. He's now gone 1-for-14 with five walks, an RBI, a steal and a run scored in four games since he was deemed good-to-go after a potential head injury Monday. The second baseman has a .265/.345/.510 slash line with 10 home runs, three steals, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in 38 contests overall, so it's likely he works out of his current slump in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Sitting out front end of twin bill

Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Angels. Marwin Gonzalez will receive the starting nod at shortstop while Kiner-Falefa sits for the first time since May 12. Kiner-Falefa will presumably make his return to the lineup for the second game of the twin bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

