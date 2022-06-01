Giants' Stuart Fairchild: Sent down Wednesday

Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Astros. Perez was just 1-for-23 in six games since he returned from the injured list due to a sprained left thumb. He busted a five-game hitless stretch and a nine-game homer drought in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI double to pad the Royals' lead during their four-run eighth. The catcher was back behind the dish Saturday after serving as the designated hitter Friday. Overall, he has a .190/.228/.374 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles across 171 plate appearances. With MJ Melendez on the big-league roster, Perez may be able to rest his ailing thumb as the DH or with the occasional start at first base until he's feeling closer to 100 percent.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO