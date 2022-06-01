ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Stuart Fairchild: Sent down Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fairchild was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Fairchild spent just over...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Swats sixth homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the sixth inning, providing the Giants with a 5-2 lead, but it was the last gasp of the team's offense on the night. Flores has gone yard in two of the last three games to give him six homers on the year, and he's slashing .255/.311/.430 with 26 runs and 30 RBI through 45 contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Dealing with leg contusion

Gonzalez exited Friday's game against the Marlins with a lower-leg contusion and X-rays were negative, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He was hit on the leg just below his right knee by a pitch in his first at-bat of the game and had to exit. It sounds like he dodged a serious injury and is likely day-to-day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: DFA'd Saturday

Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Ford came into Saturday having only started one of the past six games and he was ultimately designated for assignment after the Mariners acquired Ryan Borucki from the Blue Jays via trade. He will now either report to Triple-A Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright. Ford owns a .188 average with a double, five RBI and a run scored over 32 at-bats in 16 games with the Mariners and Giants this season.
SEATTLE, WA
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss

Altuve went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Royals. Altuve walked and stole second in the seventh inning, but he was left on base. He's now gone 1-for-14 with five walks, an RBI, a steal and a run scored in four games since he was deemed good-to-go after a potential head injury Monday. The second baseman has a .265/.345/.510 slash line with 10 home runs, three steals, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in 38 contests overall, so it's likely he works out of his current slump in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Optioned to Triple-A

Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro has struggled defensively since being recalled May 12, committing five errors over 19 games. He has also struggled from the plate, batting .197 with only four extra-base hits over 71 at-bats. His demotion clears a spot on the major-league roster for Travis Swaggerty, who was called up from Indianapolis on Saturday and will make his MLB debut Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Out of Friday's lineup

Urias is not in Friday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He has been hot at the dish, hitting .314/.352/.588 with three home runs in his last 51 at-bats. However, Tyler Nevin will start at third base while Rougned Odor starts at second base in this one.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Busts slump Saturday

Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Astros. Perez was just 1-for-23 in six games since he returned from the injured list due to a sprained left thumb. He busted a five-game hitless stretch and a nine-game homer drought in the sixth inning, and he added an RBI double to pad the Royals' lead during their four-run eighth. The catcher was back behind the dish Saturday after serving as the designated hitter Friday. Overall, he has a .190/.228/.374 slash line with seven homers, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles across 171 plate appearances. With MJ Melendez on the big-league roster, Perez may be able to rest his ailing thumb as the DH or with the occasional start at first base until he's feeling closer to 100 percent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting

Hilliard (head) isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Hilliard entered the concussion protocol after making a diving catch in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, and he'll be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game Saturday. He remains day-to-day for now, but Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk will start in the outfield from left to right during Saturday's matchup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: MRI reveals bone bruise

Feyereisen (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a bone bruise, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, but it's a positive sign that he's dealing with a bone bruise rather than an issue related to the muscles or ligaments in his shoulder. A timetable for Feyereisen's return isn't yet clear, but the Rays will likely receive an additional late-inning option soon since Andrew Kittredge (back) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day IL in the coming days.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Goes yard in win

Walker went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over Pittsburgh. Walker cranked his team-leading 14th homer, his eighth in the last 17 games, in the second inning to even the score at 1-1. The first baseman's .190 BABIP has led to a .211 batting average, but Walker leads the team in slugging (.489), with 22 of his 38 hits going for extra bases. He also leads the Diamondbacks with 26 RBI.
PHOENIX, AZ

