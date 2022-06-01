TVLine Items: XL Slow Horses Renewal, Rutherford Falls Trailer and More

Click here to read the full article.

Apple TV+ is moving fast with Slow Horses . The streamer announced Wednesday that the Gary Oldman spy drama, which was quietly renewed for Season 2 ahead of its April 1 debut, has already been picked up for Seasons 3 and 4.

Adapted from the Mick Herron spy novels, Slow Horses is “a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House,” according to the official logline. “Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.”

Per Apple, Season 3 will see Lamb’s disgraced spies work together to foil a rogue agent when one of their own is kidnapped. Season 4, meanwhile, opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

Season 2, which will consist of six episodes, is set to premiere later this year.

Ready for some more newsy nuggets? Well…

* Will Arnett ( Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman ) will voice Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s forthcoming video game adaptation Twisted Metal , our sister site Variety reports. He joins previously announced cast members Anthony Mackie ( Falcon and the Winter Soldier ), Stephanie Beatriz ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine ), Thomas Haden Church ( Divorce ) and Neve Campbell ( The Lincoln Lawyer ).

* Danielle Macdonald ( Unbelievable ) has joined Rian Johnson’s upcoming Peacock mystery drama Poker Face , starring Natasha Lyonne, per Variety . Plot and character details are being kept under wraps.

* Secret Headquarters , a family superhero movie starring Owen Wilson ( Loki ), Walker Scobell ( the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians ), Jesse Williams ( Grey’s Anatomy ), Keith L. Williams ( The Last Man on Earth ), Momona Tamada ( The Baby-Sitters Club ), Abby James Witherspoon and Michael Peña ( Narcos: Mexico ), will premiere in August on Paramount+.

* Peacock has released a trailer for Rutherford Falls Season 2, returning with eight new episodes on Thursday, June 16:

* FX has released a trailer for The Bear , a new comedy starring Shameless vet Jeremy Allen White. All eight episodes drop Thursday, June 23, exclusively on Hulu:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?