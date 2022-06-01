ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PVH on Target as Strategic Plan Kicks Off

By Evan Clark
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhYBJ_0fxOioOz00
Stefan Larsson Courtesy

Stefan Larsson said his PVH+ plan is already paying off with first-quarter results that showed continued strength despite the lockdowns in China.

The chief executive officer of PVH Corp. told WWD: “We feel really good about where we delivered Q1 and where we’re headed for the rest of the year. The quarter is the beginning of a multiyear journey and we feel very good about the plan and we continue to closely monitor our consumer and our business and it remains strong.”

Larsson laid out his strategic plan for PVH in April, targeting revenues of $12.5 billion in 2025, up from $9.2 billion last year, underscoring that the company has not one, but two power brands in Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, to get there.

Now, PVH+ is underway. First-quarter net income increased 33.2 percent to $133.1 million, or $1.94 a diluted share, from $99.9 million, or $1.38 a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KgvCq_0fxOioOz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zguH3_0fxOioOz00

That put the company’s earnings per share 33 cents ahead of the $1.61 analysts had penciled in. Investors gave the quarter their stamp of approval and sent shares of the company up 5.5 percent to $75 in afterhours trading on Wednesday.

Revenues for the three months ended May 1 increased 2 percent to $2.1 billion, an increase of 7 percent on a constant currency basis.

Tommy Hilfiger’s revenues grew 2 percent to $1.07 billion from $1.05 billion, while Calvin Klein’s revenues increased 13 percent to $886.2 million from $785.2 million.

And Larsson says PVH can keep the ball rolling despite what has been an “increasingly volatile background macro” environment.

“We’re reaffirming our full-year guidance and we are doing that because of the continued strength across both brands in our business and across our regions and with our consumer,” the CEO said.

Currency fluctuations are seen biting into PVH’s sales plan for the year, with net revenues now slated to increase in a range of 1 percent to 2 percent instead of the 2 percent to 3 percent previously projected.

But the outlook is unchanged on a currency neutral basis, with the top line slated for a 6 percent to 7 percent rise.

Adjusted EPS are still seen coming in at about $9 for the year.

And PVH is looking to give back more to shareholders in the form of share repurchases. The company now plans to buy back about $400 million worth of its own stock, up from the roughly $225 million previously seen.

Like nearly every other company in fashion, PVH is steering into uncharted territory. The firm noted there was “significant uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine and its broader macroeconomic implications, inflationary pressures globally, as well as the continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” On top of all that, global supply chain backups are leading to delivery delays for both wholesale customers and the company’s own stores.

But Larsson said the supply chain and inventory delays are expected to ease in the back half.

While many observers are worrying over the possibility of a recession or a consumer slowdown, Larsson said PVH is positioned to win even if the economy weakens.

“We have a history of being able to perform well independently of the macro,” Larsson said. “It connects back to the positioning of the brands. We have the pricing power and yet we’re still accessible.”

And its brand that the PVH+ plan is designed to highlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPBIJ_0fxOioOz00
Tommy Hilfiger participated in the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week. courtesy shot.

The idea is to build on the strength of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein through “five key growth drivers” intended to help the brands “win with product, win with consumer engagement, win in the digitally led marketplace, develop a demand- and data-driven operating model, and drive efficiencies and invest in growth,” according to a summary of the plan.

Larsson pointed, for instance, to Calvin Klein’s collaboration with Palace for CK 1 Palace, which he said was the brand’s strongest collaboration to date, bringing “hero product” in key categories to the skate brand’s audience.

He noted that both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger are also broad enough to flex with the changing styles of consumers as they move into the next phase.

“Both brands are able to shift from a very strong casual focus during the pandemic to a more refined focus and more refined way of dressing,” Larsson said.

“In tougher times, it’s even more important to have a strong brand with staying power,” the CEO said, emphasizing the importance of being “increasingly focused on delivering real value to the consumer — real value items, great product, quality product in the channels they want.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Click here to read the full article. The $10 billion mark is coming into focus at Levi Strauss & Co., where Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, has developed a five-year plan looking to power through any economic troubles in the landscape while ramping up growth in denim and beyond.  “We wanted to emerge from the pandemic stronger and I can say definitively that we are a stronger company today than we were before the pandemic, then at the time of the IPO [in 2019],” Bergh told WWD ahead of the company’s investor day in New York on Wednesday. “You...
BUSINESS
WWD

PVH at Home, Company Working to Unlock North America

Click here to read the full article. PVH Corp. turned in a strong start to its fiscal year — and its new PVH+ strategic plan — with better first-quarter sales and a big profit beat.  But the parent company to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein is still just getting down to work in its home market. More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekBackstage at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Spring 2020Front Row at Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis x H.E.R. Spring 2020 “Both Calvin and Tommy remain highly relevant with today’s consumer in the region,” chief executive officer Stefan Larsson told analysts on a conference...
BUSINESS
WWD

Richemont on Track to Eliminate PVC in Product, Packaging by December

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Compagnie Financière Richemont touted its ESG strides in the 2022 fiscal year ended March 31, and confirmed that it’s on track to eliminate PVC by the end of December. Over the past few years, the group has been reporting its goals and accomplishments in increasing detail, and has also beefed up its ESG team. “We have continued to accelerate our sustainability efforts throughout (fiscal 2022) delivering against our short-, medium- and long-term goals,” Burkhart Grund, Richemont’s chief finance officer, said on Thursday as the company published its latest ESG report online.More from WWDInside...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
WWD

Walmart Executives Reaffirm Company Strength During Shareholder and Associate Celebration

Click here to read the full article. Walmart Inc. is doubling down on its game plan for long-term growth.  Senior-level executives and thousands of employees from the nation’s largest retailer descended on the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company’s headquarters this week for its shareholder and associates week. The annual festivities — the first in-person one in three years — are meant for shareholders and executives alike to celebrate the firm’s success while spotlighting employees from around the world. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of...
BENTONVILLE, AR
WWD

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Outfit at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

In an unsurprising move, Kate Middleton recycled an outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, which she previously donned at the G7 Summit in June 2021, paired with a blue-and-white Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SFGate

Corporate America is sounding the alarm on the economy

Corporate America is ratcheting up its warnings about the U.S. economy. Executives from Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk to Gary Friedman, the head of furniture retailer RH, all cautioned investors this week to be wary of an economic downturn. After months of strong consumer spending and supply chain improvements, some of the country's most outspoken corporate leaders have started intensifying alarms about decades-high inflation and impending interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
WWD

Sarah Jessica Parker to Open New Store in the West Village

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Jessica Parker is setting up a new shop in the West Village. In an Instagram post Friday afternoon, Parker said the company is opening a new SJP Collection flagship on the corner of Bleecker and Perry Streets.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That''And Just Like That' Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet: PHOTOS'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the Photos “Big move in the big city! We are wrapping our shoes, our hearts and our new #sjpcollection flagship around the gorgeous corner of Bleecker and Perry Street in the heart...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvh Corp
WWD

Demand for Dior Sauvage Soared During Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial

Click here to read the full article. The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has had an unexpected side effect.  Per data from Hey Discount, demand for Dior’s Sauvage fragrance, for which Depp is the face, has been booming in the weeks since the trial began. In just one month, Google searches for the cologne increased by 48 percent, going from 823,000 searches in March, to 1.2 million in April, the month the trial began. More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Inside at Dior's Cannes FeteInside Dior's After Party in Venice Beach With the public keeping up with...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Shein’s Sustainability Head Sets Company Record Straight, What’s ‘Not True’

Click here to read the full article. Few companies have commanded as much curiosity and criticism in the fast-fashion world as Shein. “I really want to address some of the misunderstandings. We have received a considerable amount of criticism on our business model because people don’t really understand it,” said Adam Whinston, Shein’s global head of ESG.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala Whinston — who joined Shein in December 2021 — was one of many speakers at Sourcing Journal’s sustainability summit held Wednesday....
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

10 New Movies to Stream in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max are expanding their original film offerings in June 2022. One of the month’s most anticipated movies is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing a new take on the beloved “Father of the Bride” film. The new version centers on a Cuban American family and stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Diego Boneta and others.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion Trend Hulu is also expanding its comedy offerings this month with “Fire Island,” a...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Farfetch Closes $200 Million Investment in Neiman Marcus Group as the Retailer Continues Its Digital Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Farfetch has closed on a new investment in Neiman Marcus Group (NMG). The UK-based online shopping platform has closed a new minority common equity investment of $200 million in NMG on Tuesday, joining existing investors including PIMCO, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Sixth Street. The investment was initially announced in April and was subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following completion of the agreements, NMG is no longer a related party of Farfetch. “We are pleased to share the successful closing of the investment by Farfetch in NMG and now that the commercial agreements...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
WWD

Britain’s Royal Family Gathers for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Queen Elizabeth gave well-wishers just what they wanted on Thursday, smiling broadly from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during a Trooping of the Colour birthday parade and a dramatic aerial display by Royal Air Force fighter jets. The queen, who was dressed in the same pale blue, embellished coat she wore for her latest portrait (plus a pair of cool sunglasses and a walking stick) was surrounded by working members of the royal family, including Britain’s future king Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the...
U.K.
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2022

Click here to read the full article. The influx of celebrity beauty brands hasn’t decreased in 2022. After more than 20 celebrities entered the industry last year with their own brands, this year is also seeing several new entries, with celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Gwen Stefani, Courteney Cox, La La Anthony and more launching their own brands. Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to launch her own brand, with the reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur debuting her Skkn by Kim line today.More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Stella McCartney Gets New Queen’s Honor Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. A STAR FOR STELLA: Stella McCartney is among more than 1,000 members of the British public to receive an honor from Queen Elizabeth II in the monarch’s annual Birthday Honors list, which has been released this year ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. McCartney has been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. She received her OBE, or Order of the British Empire award, from the queen in 2013. The Birthday Honors list is meant to recognize “the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the U.K.”More from WWDQueen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Eye

The 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' actress and visual artist on her breakout role and her environmentally…. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey Reminisce on Life in ’90s...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Inflation, Supply Chain Delays Dig Into Lands’ End Results

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, impacted by inflation and supply chain issues like other retailers and brands, lowered its profit expectations for the year following a first quarter that saw a swing into the red for the all-American casual brand. The net loss was $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the quarter ended April 29, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.More from WWDBirkenstock Collaborates with Staud on Sandals, RTW and Bags, TooEmma Rosenblum and Tina Fey Toast Tony Nominee Rachel Dratch for...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

As the downturn hits crypto, a key startup investment source may slow

Now, halfway through 2022, we’ve seen a bracing reversion to the mean. Most startup sectors appear to be busier digesting last year’s excesses than attacking the future, while geographic startup investing trends have reversed. Even more, the pendulum of relative power has swung back toward venture capitalists away from founders, startup prices are falling, and some ideas that ruled the roost in 2021 are in disarray.
STOCKS
Billboard

Spring Awakening 2022 Was Sacrificed for Profitability, Owners Say

It was the Midwest’s biggest dance music party for most of the last decade and the crown jewel-turned-Kryptonite of Robert F.X. Sillerman’s EDM empire — but on May 17, Spring Awakening’s current owners announced the festival’s highly anticipated return was being delayed to help shore up the company’s bottom line.
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy