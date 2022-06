When the Soul Patrol cruises around Frisco, the group always listens to classic R&B music. It's a key part of what makes up the bicycling group, which focuses on supporting the health and wellness of each of its members through cycling. This month, the group is looking to expand its mission to the broader community as part of a Juneteenth celebration in Frisco that will feature cycling, food trucks, a mayoral proclamation and -- yes -- classic R&B music.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO