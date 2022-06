For months, Compass agent Diana Sutherlin has been running like a bartender at last call. Catering to a diverse clientele looking for a new residence on New Jersey’s Gold Coast — condos and waterfront homes in Hoboken, Jersey City and Weehawken — Sutherlin’s life has been dominated by cash offers and bidding wars as determined buyers, including those relocating from New York City, race to close a deal before interest rates and prices rise further.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO