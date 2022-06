The transformation is underway to completely change the purpose of a longtime city park. Thanks to a donation from the estate of former Lima resident Gloria Jean Lawrence, changes are coming to the playground. She left the city a half-million dollars to go to the city parks which is going toward this project. Construction and installation of equipment is currently ongoing at the park. These improvements at Bear Pit Playground will turn it into a destination spot for residents.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO