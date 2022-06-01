ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By José Criales-Unzueta
“It feels like so much is happening right now, and I’m way too sensitive to all of it,” Frederick Anderson said during a preview. “I’m definitely feeling the blues, I think we all are, but I’m trying to work through the malaise.” To accomplish this, he leaned into a celebratory mood,...

Kick Summer Off and Shop Our June Dress Edit

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter the occasion or season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an overwhelming amount of options from which to pick. And since there really is no bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favorite dresses you can shop right now.
Meet the Ebay-Obsessed Stylist Giving This Year’s Love Islanders a Fashion Makeover

Amy Bannerman has got the best job in fashion, so she keeps being told. For the past six weeks, she and a covert team of Ebay obsessives have been truffling out pre-loved looks for the occupants of this year’s Love Island villa. Now, just days before this year’s hopefuls start cracking on in Spain, Bannerman can reveal how she herself has been grafting, to secure major outfits that will move the needle in terms of perception of sustainable fashion. The clothes aren’t just good, they are really good.
To Celebrate Her New DL1961 Denim Collection, London It Girl Ella Richards Hosted a Stylish Soirée

Last night, model Ella Richards celebrated a collaboration for a cause: the Ella Jean, her sustainable denim collection with DL1961 that uses fewer than five gallons to produce per pair. (For comparison: a typical jean requires around 1,500.) Want to follow up on that math? Each pair of jeans has a QR code that one can scan to see exactly how much water and energy were used to produce the garment.
8 Undeniably Chic Birkenstock Collabs to Shop Right Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Out of all of the podiatrist-approved shoes out there Birkenstock’s high-quality arch supportive sandals have done the impossible and transitioned from a mere orthopedic basic to a runway-worthy closet staple. Don’t take our word for it. Just look at the luxurious fashion houses who are celebrating the comfort-first brand.
6 Takes on the Metallic-Sandal Trend to Try This Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your toes are ready to finally see the sun. But just any old pair of sandals won’t do this summer. You have jewelry to drape around your neck and hang from your ears—the best metallic sandals are the summer equivalent for your feet. Shimmery, shiny shoes have the power to dress up something as simple as a pair of jeans and a plain white tee. But they can also hold up to a cocktail dress or black-tie style for any wedding you may have on the calendar for the season ahead.
“William Klein: Yes” Takes the Artist’s Work Beyond Qui Êtes Vous, Polly Maggoo? and the Pages of Vogue

William Klein, the New York-born, Paris-based multi-hyphenate creative best known as a photographer and film director, is the subject of an extensive monographic exhibition at the ICP. Klein himself titled the show, “Yes,” because, as he told curator David Campany, “I said ‘yes’ to everything. If an opportunity came along and I could do it, even if it was a little outside of my comfort zone, I said ‘yes,’ because you never know what it will lead to.”
Vogue’s Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles Revisits Queen Elizabeth’s Life in Looks

Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. “All of it, in a way, is considered a uniform,” Vogue’s Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles says while examining nine decades worth of Queen Elizabeth’s outfits. There’s the Liberty London print dresses and stiff coats she wore in the 1930s alongside her sister, Princess Margaret. The Norman Hartnell gown she donned for her wedding to Prince Phillip in 1947. The reserved blue state dinner frock worn in great contrast to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961. Created by various designers, each ensemble is visually different. Yet they all achieve the same aesthetic effect of a dignified, stately monarch—no matter the time in her life, or the moment in history. (As Bowles notes, not even London’s seismic swinging sixties could usher in a style change for the Queen.)
The Bride Channeled Josephine Baker at Her Art Gallery Wedding

Imani Kai and Austin Dean’s romance began with a Facebook friend request. “We met through our mutual friend Shane back in 2012 when we were both in college,” Imani, who is now a global PR associate for Tiffany & Co as well as the founder of a jewelry brand called Goude, remembers of her first encounter with her photojournalist husband. “I didn’t think much of it when he sent me the friend request, but we messaged back and forth and decided to get together the following day.” He was attending Bowie State University and she was home in Bowie, Maryland, for summer break. “He pulled up to my house in his 1997 Honda Accord, and I’ll never forget walking out of my garage and seeing him sitting on the trunk of his car in cut off shorts, mismatched socks, and distressed Vans,” Imani says. “I instantly thought, ‘Wow, he’s so cool.’”
7 of the Best New Beach Reads to Unwind With This Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are a lot of wonderful things about summer, from ice cream trucks (hello to Mr. Softee only) to the solid excuse to spend too much money on bathing suits that look exactly like all the ones you already own—but there is perhaps no greater seasonal treat than the “beach read.”
An Indigenous Producer Was Turned Away From the Cannes Red Carpet For Wearing Moccasins

Last Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival in France, Indigenous film producer Kelvin Redvers (Dene) was in line to walk the red carpet for the premiere of Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Les Amandiers. Knowing the step and repeat at Cannes is always a paparazzi-filled spectacle, the Vancouver-based Redvers wanted to use the opportunity to highlight and celebrate his own Indigenous culture, by wearing a pair of traditional moccasins. “I was hoping to wear an example of something that would be formal for my culture, which was a beautiful pair of moccasins that were actually beaded by my sister,” Redvers told Variety. Before he could do so, however, Redvers was stopped by red carpet security, barred from entering, and asked to leave until he changed into “regular” dress shoes.
Austin Butler’s Elvis Press Tour Style Is Menswear Minimalism Done Right

Considering Austin Butler is portraying one of the greatest (and best dressed) rock and roll icons in music history, the pressure was on for the actor to deliver some stellar red carpet looks during the Elvis press tour this past month. Butler has exceeded expectations without having to slip into a rhinestone Nudie suit. Instead, Butler has leaned into minimalism, all the while incorporating more subtle details that nod back to the 1950s—the decade that made Presley a worldwide household name.
One/Of and Over The Moon Have Collaborated on a Bijou Collection of Made-to-Order Pieces

Difficult as it is to imagine, designer ready-to-wear is a relatively recent development. In the past, many women regularly worked with dressmakers and tailors on their day to night wardrobes. Today the made-to-order experience (which is starting to make a comeback as a sustainable means of production) is often reserved for really special occasions, especially weddings. Yet it’s not only brides who are desiring “heirloom quality” clothes, or a personal fashion experience. A just-launched collaboration between wedding platform Over The Moon and Patricia Voto’s New York label One/Of, is an open invitation to give it a try.
What I Wore to Work for My First Week at Vogue

For someone who takes great pleasure in getting dressed up and putting together a look, the past two years have been an absolute creative rut. Back in early March of 2020, I was working as the features director of a fashion and art biannual magazine. I returned home from the shows in Paris, went to the office the following Monday (which now seems a little irresponsible!), and then never went back. Like everyone else, I worked from home, dressing only from the waist-up to attend video meetings. By the time everyone started returning to the office in 2021, I had become a freelancer, working from my dining room table with nary an in-person meeting or even a face-to-video Zoom. Sometime in there, I became pregnant.
25 Puffy Sandals That Will Have You Floating on Air

Summer is upon us, and it’s time to head to your local salon for a fresh pedicure and start sandal shopping. One shoe trend that has taken off in recent years, and now undoubtedly has become a closet must-have: a cushy, plushy, and best puffy sandal. Generally featuring soft, pillow-like leather straps, these styles have been built with extreme comfort in mind. Don’t get us wrong, they are extremely fashion-forward, but your feet will also thank you at the end of the day after wearing a pair of these in the sweltering heat.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and More

Kim Kardashian flexed her romantic side this past week. The reality television star-turned-businesswoman—who just launched a skincare line!—posed for a pouty ‘fit pic. In some oasis, possibly Italy where her sister Kourtney was just married, she posted herself in a black catsuit and a curve-skimming burgundy velvet corset that fastened at the front. Va va voom!
Sandeep Salter Takes a Family Road Trip to Italy With Her New Collection of Breezy Summer Dresses

London-born, Brooklyn-based Sandeep Salter and her husband Carson opened their cafe and sustainable housewares shop, Salter House, in 2018. Over time, they expanded into designing and developing their own collections in-house, with a special focus on clothing. “As my designs and artist collaborations have become more central, we now think of the project as a design ‘house’ for clothing and home objects,” explains Sandeep. The evolution made sense, given that their shops (Salter House joined Picture Room, an art shop and gallery) have become a hamlet for their close-knit community of friends and neighbors to come together and blend their professional, familial and creative pursuits.
