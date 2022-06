A Texas state senator is working to make sure the families of the 21 Uvalde school shooting victims get the money that is being raised for them. “We’re going to try and get them all the victim’s assistance money that the county and the city has collected for them,” Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez said. “We found in Sutherland Spring (2017 mass shooting) that those folks only got about 30% of those funds. That’s my big concern.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO