Mercedes, TX

Mercedes PD: School security guard accused of making bomb threat, arrested

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A security guard at Mercedes ISD accused of making a bomb threat last week has been arrested.

Edgar Aaron Estrada Jr., 22, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threat and false alarm or report, according to the Mercedes Police Department.

According to a release from the district, Estrada is “not an employee of the Mercedes Independent School District. He is an employee with… MLG Security Services.”

The district went on to state that Mercedes police will be investigating the incident. No other details were provided.

On Thursday, May 26, students and staff were evacuated from Mercedes High School after a bomb threat was made.

Police learned that the threat was made through the communication radio frequency that administrators and security officers use for their radio. A “robotic” voice delivered a bomb threat over the radio.

Students and staff were then evacuated to to the Mercedes Football Stadium, and Weslaco AMBUS, Mercedes EMS, Mercedes Police Department, and McAllen Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded to the scene.

Mercedes PD told ValleyCentral that Estrada had access to a radio and broadcasted the threats. He was arrested at his house on Thursday.

