Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle along U.S. 127 near Hudson

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

HUDSON TWP. — A bicyclist died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle along U.S. 127 north of Hudson.

Lenawee County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 10:41 a.m. to the collision in the area of U.S. 127 and Beecher Road, a news release from the sheriff's office said. A southbound vehicle had struck a bicyclist who also was traveling southbound.

The bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Hudson, died at the scene, deputies reported.

There were two bicyclists, a father and son, at the scene of the collision, Undersheriff Jeff Ewald said in an email. The father was struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle's driver also is from Hudson, the news release said.

Names of the bicyclist and driver have not been released. The sheriff's office said further information will be provided as it becomes available.

The crash is being investigated by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigative Team.

