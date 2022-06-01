19-year-old arrested after reportedly making terroristic threat involving Mississippi high school graduation

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly making a terroristic threat pertaining to a Mississippi high school graduation.

On May 31, 2022, officers with Capitol Police and the Jackson Public School District were made aware of a threat made on social media pertaining to the Wingfield High

School graduation, scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at 1 p.m.

Capitol Police, with assistance from agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, as well as the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security conducted an investigation and made an arrest.

19-year-old Jacorey Tyrone Mitchell was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony. No bond has been set at this time.

“I am pleased with Capitol Police, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security for their work on this case,” said Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey. “When we work together, we move closer toward our goal of making Jackson, Mississippi a safer place to be.”