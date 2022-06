The Clarke County Board of Education approved its budget for next year, but almost stumbled when approving a decrease to the property tax rate. Board members passed the district’s $189 million budget by a vote of 6 – 2 at a Thursday night meeting, but passing the budget is only half of the process. Board members also need to approve the millage rate – essentially the property tax rate for school funding – as well. That’s because the budget and the millage rate are closely linked; property taxes comprise a big part of school district revenue, and the budget was built – and passed – with an 18.8 mil millage rate.

CLARKE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO