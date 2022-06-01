Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Here’s when each of the players perform

The music begins Thursday for the 16th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth.

The 30 competitors from around the world were assigned slots Tuesday night for the preliminary round, during which each performs a 40-minute recital at Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU. After the final preliminary recital Saturday evening, the 18 quarterfinalists will be announced.

Quarterfinalist recitals are June 5-6, followed by 12 semifinalist performances June 8-12 that include a recital plus a Mozart piano concerto with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at Bass Performance Hall.

The six finalists will take the stage June 14-18 for two concertos with the orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop. The medalists are announced at a 7 p.m. awards ceremony on June 18.

For the preliminary round that begins Thursday, the competitors perform a recital to include the commissioned works of four to six minutes of Stephen Hough. The public can purchase tickets for the concerts, which feature three pianists at 10 a.m. or 7:30 p.m. and four pianists beginning at 2:30 p.m. Buy tickets at basshall.com .

Because of the pandemic, the once-every-four-years competition was postponed last year. The competitors come from 14 countries, including three from the U.S. The gold medalist takes home $100,000. Silver will win $50,000 and bronze will win $25,000.

Here is the preliminary round schedule.

The 30 competitors for the 16th Cliburn International Piano Competition pose in Van Cliburn Concert Hall at TCU on Wednesday. Ralph Lauer/The Cliburn

Thursday

Recital 1

10 a.m. Georgijs Osokins, Latvia, age 27

10:45 a.m. Elizaveta Kliuchereva, Russia, 23

11:45 a.m. Ziyu Liu, China, 24





Recital 2

2:30 p.m. Jonathan Mak, Canada, 25

3:15 p.m. Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31

4:15 p.m. Andrew Li, United States, 22





5 p.m. Denis Linnik, Belarus, 26

Recital 3

7:30 p.m. Tianxu An, China, 23

8:15 p.m. Arseniy Gusev, Russia, 23

9:15 p.m. Masaya Kamei, Japan, 20





Friday

Recital 4

10 a.m. Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23

10:45 a.m. Yangrui Cai, China, 21

11:45 a.m. Sergey Tanin, Russia, 26





Recital 5

2:30 p.m. Albert Cano Smit, Spain/Netherlands, 25

3:15 p.m. Yuki Yoshimi, Japan, 22

4:15 p.m. Vitaly Starikov, Russia, 27





5 p.m. Xiaolu Zang, China, 22

Recital 6

7:30 p.m. Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20

8:15 p.m. Francesco Granata, Italy, 23

9:15 p.m. Yutong Sun, China, 26





Saturday

Recital 7

10 a.m. Shuan Hern Lee, Australia, 19

10:45 a.m. Marcel Tadokoro, France/Japan, 28

11:45 a.m. Federico Gad Crema, Italy, 23

Recital 8

2:30 p.m. Honggi Kim, South Korea, 30

3:15 p.m. Kate Liu, United States, 28

4:15 p.m. Jinhyung Park, South Korea, 26

5 p.m. Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28

Recital 9

7:30 p.m. Changyong Shin, South Korea, 28

8:15 p.m. Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27

9:15 p.m. Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18





This is the first time since 1997 that part of the Cliburn competition will be held at TCU, the original venue in 1962. The first and second rounds June 2-6 will be held at the university’s new Van Cliburn Concert Hall, and the last two rounds will be at Bass Performance Hall, which has hosted since 2001.