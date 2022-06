Budapest has something for everyone. You can party the night away in a dilapidated bar decked out in mismatched furniture and strung up with fairy lights, hike up to the baroque Royal Palace for fantastic views over the Danube, or explore the ghosts of Hungary’s communist past in a cemetery for socialist statues at Memento Park. The city’s hotels are just as eclectic. Whether you want to wrap yourself in luxury while overlooking the iconic Chain Bridge, party in a downtown hostel that has its own ruin bar, or bathe in one of the city’s most famous thermal baths before...

