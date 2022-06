Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has officially launched his campaign for re-election. He points to efforts he's made to move our city forward. But he says he does hear from people who says he has been a disappointment. But he counters that by saying he's been forced to lead our city through 3 crises. He says we had the pandemic, the economic crisis that followed, and the civil unrest and demonstrations in our streets.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO