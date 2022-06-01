ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Sisters confirm demo plans for St. Scholastic Monastery; demo could begin in three weeks

By Michael Tilley
talkbusiness.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Benedictine Sisters have rejected a flurry of requests and pleadings from state and local individuals and organizations and are moving ahead with demolishing the historic St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith. The monastery at 1301 S. Albert Pike Ave. – near Trinity Junior High School – is the...

talkbusiness.net

talkbusiness.net

Plant-based foods chef planning for expansion

The wins are building for Alicia Watson, chef and owner of Little Rock-based culinary wellness company Vito and Vera. She said her most recent win on Food Network TV show “Big Restaurant Bet” won’t change her plans to invest winnings to expand her plant-based prepared meals business across the state, including Northwest Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

In 3 deals worth $16.3M, Crafton Tull stakes ownership in office buildings

A Northwest Arkansas investment group that includes Rogers-based design and engineering firm Crafton Tull has acquired three office buildings for a combined $16.3 million. Crafton Tull previously leased all or a portion of the buildings. They are:. 1000 Ledgelawn Drive in Conway; 13,500 square feet for $3.4 million;. 300 Pointe...
ROGERS, AR
KYTV

FIRST LOOK: See the new splash pad in Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison, in collaboration with the Harrison Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, held a grand opening for the new Lake Harrison Park splash pad. It is also known as “Cannon’s Cove.” The $250,000 project is part of a mission to bring inclusive playground...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

2 boil orders lifted, 1 in place

Two boil water orders have been lifted and another remains in place. The order for Brunner Hill Water Association in Baxter County, including all customers on Jordan Road, has been lifted as of Friday morning at 10:45. According to a spokesperson, the order was issued Tuesday due to a water...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
freeweekly.com

Eye of the beholder: Nothing is ‘junk’ at spring flea market

Nearly nine years ago now, Junk Ranch co-founders Amy Daniels and Julie Speed took a risk and hosted a small flea market on the grounds of the Viney Grove Community Center in Prairie Grove. By mid-morning, the parking lot was overflowing, and the duo knew they had a hit on their hands. Today the event boasts national recognition — they’ve appeared on Flea Market Style Magazine’s “Reader’s Favorite Outdoor Small Fleas and Vintage Shows” and “Vintage Show Crush” lists — and is the largest open-air flea market in the region. When the gates open Friday at 8 a.m., shoppers will see nearly 200 booths stretching across the expansive fields of the ranch at 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove, will have nearly a dozen food trucks to choose from, and, in between bouts of shopping, can enjoy the live music that will be playing throughout the day.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
5NEWS

Nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting Arkansas pools, waterparks

ROGERS, Ark. — Pool days may look a little differently this summer at certain swimming locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as the areas face a lifeguard shortage. Creekmore pool has seen a few challenges thus far with lifeguard shortages but is still operating like normal. According...
ROGERS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Connections: Wagers joins Texas firm as partner

Brian Wagers, a multifamily investor in Rogers and founder of real estate investment firm Wagers Capital, has joined Dallas-based Elevate Commercial Investment Group as a partner with a focus on investor capital and equity. Wagers started his firm in 2016 and served as the sole sponsor in acquiring over 500...
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Walmart Home Office developments look to include NWA community

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart released more information on its new Home Office campus. Whether it’s about the construction or the new hotel, people are talking about the new Walmart Home Office. Alan Dranow, the Senior Director for the Walmart Heritage Group said Sam Walton was always a big proponent for change. So with Mr. Walton […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Construction of Walmart Home Office in Bentonville moving along

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart shareholders week continues in Northwest Arkansas. Executives share some exciting updates on the company's new Bentonville campus. Walmart says after several years of infrastructure work, they are excited to see buildings go vertical. Cindi Marsiglio is Walmart’s senior vice president of corporate real estate. She says these spaces are designed for both independent working and collaboration.
BENTONVILLE, AR
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: See Who Made the Cut at the All-American

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 2 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American on Lake Hamilton was a good one, and weigh-in was tense as competition for the Top 10 came down to ounces. Going into the final day, Connor Cunningham has a huge lead, but the Top 10 is packed with local talent and some out-of-town sticks that will look to make a run at the W.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Active COVID cases on the rise across Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — COVID-19 is once again making its presence known in the Natural State. In its most recent data, the Arkansas Department of Health reports that Arkansas has surpassed 4,100 active cases. Pulaski County leads the state with over 900 active cases, Washington County is second with...
ARKANSAS STATE
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Limits Aplenty on Day 1 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 1 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American set things up for a tight race the rest of the way on Lake Hamilton. Though Connor Cunningham staked himself to a big lead, basically everyone else in the tournament caught a limit to get rolling, guaranteeing the competition will be stiff to make the cut for Day 3.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Gehrig named to new role of president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas

Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, has been tapped to also be president of all Mercy hospitals in Arkansas, including the large Northwest Arkansas Mercy Hospital system based in Rogers. The role, to begin June 12, is new within St. Louis-based Mercy. Mercy also has an Arkansas hospital...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Noble Graze charcuterie shop to open Fayetteville location

A new shop offering charcuterie boards for get-togethers and parties along with home decor items and gifts is planning to open a new Fayetteville location. Noble Graze owner Suzanne Billings last week announced plans to open a new brick-and-mortar location in east Fayetteville for her charcuterie creations, in partnership with a local home decor store called Haven.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

