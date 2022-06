RENTON, Wash. -- Past watched present at Seattle Seahawks practice on Thursday. K.J. Wright was in attendance for their fifth organized team activity, albeit merely as a visitor. The longtime Seahawks linebacker and current free agent is interested in playing in 2022, but only if an opportunity arises in Seattle. He doesn't want to be away from his family again like he was last year during his lone season with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks and Wright have discussed a possible return, but as general manager John Schneider has said, that would probably be in a non-playing role.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO