ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks additional witnesses to officer-involved shooting in Sedalia

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a fatal officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Sedalia. In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the patrol’s Troop...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Three people injured in crash in southwest Jefferson City

Three people suffer moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson City. The JCPD reports the crash happened Friday morning, around 9 a.m., when Kelly Petty, 21, of Jefferson City, turned left from Trenton Court onto Route C, into the path of an oncoming SUV. Petty, as well as the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two injured, one seriously, in head-on crash in Laddonia

An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Audrain County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Adam Pudivitr, 57, of Eolia, was driving on Highway 54 Friday night in Laddonia when he crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck head on. Pudivitr was...
LADDONIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 3, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies responded to the Iron Bridge on South Park Avenue. A vehicle needed to be removed from the roadway. Deputies requested a tow and removed the vehicle. Deputies responded to the intersection of...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (06/03)

Kourtney N Wood of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 5/28/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Vicky Sue Wood of Clinton, MO was arrested on 5/28/2022 for burglary in the 1st degree and stealing. Jesse Dale Anspaugh of Clinton, MO was arrested on 5/28/2022 for violation of protection...
CLINTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#State Highway#The Patrol#Police#Violent Crime#Twitter#Troop A
FOX 2

Three inmates escape Missouri jail, possibly armed and dangerous

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Barry County authorities are warning the public about three escaped inmates. The trio, which fled the jail in the early morning hours according to the Sheriff’s Office, consists of Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Blevins was being held in Barry County Jail on a laundry list […]
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Lawson Man on Felony Drug Charge Thursday

Troopers report the arrest of a Lawson man Thursday night in Cass County on a felony charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 55-year-old Gregg D. Rudolph on a preliminary charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. Authorities ultimately released Rudolph from the Cass County Jail.
LAWSON, MO
kjluradio.com

St. James teen seriously injured when she's ejected from UTV

Two juveniles are injured, one seriously, in a Phelps County crash involving a UTV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year-old boy was driving on a county road just north of St. James early Saturday morning when he ran off the road and overturned. The boy’s 15-year-old female passenger...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Woman killed after ATV towing moped is hit in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) - An Edwardsville woman was killed when the ATV towing the moped she was on was rear-ended in St. Clair County Friday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. A 2002 green Cools ATV was towing a disabled moped without working taillights and was going westbound on Collinsville Road near Arlington Avenue when a 2004 red Dodge Ram rear-ended the ATV.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Stolen Motorcycles, Drugs Recovered, Two Arrested

Two people are taken into custody after Miller County deputies and members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force execute a search warrant just outside of Eldon. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says the warrant was served up at the Doolittle Trailer Park during the evening hours on May 31st. Once on the scene, two stolen motorcycles and suspected narcotics were discovered. A male suspect was taken into custody…his name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges. A second resident, 19-year-old Samantha Whitworth, was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants. More arrests are expected.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Witnesses Needed in Sedalia Shooting

Missouri State troopers are looking for witnesses to a deadly shooting in Sedalia. Police were called to a home Sunday night for a report of a man with a gun in a yard. Officers tried to talk to the suspect when he then started shooting. One of the officers returned...
SEDALIA, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Activists Turned Carjacker Lady Suspect Into Hero?!?

A quick question to so many activists who actively misled the public and offered negligent advocacy based on a false narrative . . . IS THE LADY SHOT BY POLICE A HERO OR SOMEONE WHO THREATENS THE COMMUNITY?!?. After a brief conversation with a KC insider yesterday, there was a...
kchi.com

Accident and Fraud In Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 88 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 12:35 pm, Subject calling about property damage in the 200 block of Jackson Street. 12:53 pm, officers responded to a 3-vehicle, minor injury crash in the northbound lanes in the 800 block of N....
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kwos.com

Woman involved in a deadly crash will hear her sentence

The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Former Jefferson City woman involved in fatal hit & run will be sentenced in June

A former Jefferson City woman involved in a fatal hit and run incident in her hometown will learn her fate later this month. On Wednesday, a Cole County judge set a June 15 sentencing date for Haily Crabtree. She’d originally been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. But, in April, the judge dropped the manslaughter charge and announced he was taking the leaving the scene charge under advisement.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged following carjacking, police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges following a carjacking and police chase that ended when officers used a PIT maneuver. Today, KCTV5′s Emily Rittman took at look at what court records and dispatch audio reveal about the arrest. A woman who was parked in a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy