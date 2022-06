FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is under arrest after police say he was part of a shootout in Forest Park. D'Relle McKelton is due in court Saturday morning. Police were called to an apartment complex on Quailridge Court after a number of gunshots were heard. As Forest Park Police were responding, they spotted two people with loaded semi-automatic handguns.

FOREST PARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO